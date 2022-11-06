‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Scott Patterson Just Commemorated Luke and Lorelai’s Anniversary

Nov. 5 is an important date for Gilmore Girls fans, and Scott Patterson recognizes that. Patterson spent seven seasons portraying Luke Danes, the surly diner owner, on the famed series. The Gilmore Girls actor recently showed his love for his on-screen storyline on Twitter. Patterson took to the platform to commemorate his on-screen wedding date, and fans are swooning.

Scott Patterson honors his on-screen marriage

Scott Patterson wouldn’t let his on-screen wedding date pass him by. The famed actor took to Twitter early on Nov. 5 to commemorate the famous wedding day. He shared a picture of himself and actor Lauren Graham from a season 5 episode and stated, “6 years of bliss, a lifetime of joy. Miss ya.” He also tagged his former co-star, Lauren Graham, in the tweet. Graham famously portrayed Lorelai Gilmore in all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls and reprised her role in the Netflix revival.

6 years of bliss, a lifetime of joy. Miss ya ⁦@thelaurengraham⁩ pic.twitter.com/OCeCOMOV56 — Scott G. Patterson (@ScottGPatterson) November 5, 2022

Patterson’s tweet caught the attention of Gilmore Girls fans. In under 12 hours, the tweet has amassed more than 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Several fans declared Luke and Lorelai the ultimate TV couple. Other Twitter users took the chance to share their favorite Luke and Lorelai moment on the comment thread.

The post has also ignited fan interest in a potential second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While the social media chatter around the famed series has picked up in recent years, a second revival season has yet to be announced. That doesn’t mean it’s out of the question, though. Patterson remains attached to his character, as does Lauren Graham. Both have said they’d be interested in returning. While there is no word on a second revival, we can’t help but imagine that Luke and Lorelai would still be deliriously happy.

The official ‘Gilmore Girls’ Twitter page didn’t remember Luke and Lorelai’s wedding anniversary

Patterson remembered that it was his character’s wedding anniversary. Gilmore Girls fans remember, too. Still, the official Gilmore Girls Twitter seems to have forgotten the importance of the date. The social media team behind the feed is usually hard at work commemorating important Gilmore events. They posted for National Coffee Day and popped up on Nov.4 to pose a romance-related question. Still, there has been no post about the beloved couple’s wedding anniversary.

On Nov. 4, the official Gilmore Girls Twitter feed questioned whether fans were team Dean or team Jess, along with a photo of Jess Mariano and Dean Forrester arguing over Rory Gilmore’s charity basket. That’s the last we have heard from the feed. Perhaps, a belated anniversary post is in the works.

