‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Scott Patterson, Lived in a Tiny Studio for Years After Landing His Breakout Role

In 2000, Scott Patterson landed what would become his breakout role. As Luke Danes, the grumpy owner of Luke’s Diner, in Stars Hollow, he was beloved by Gilmore Girls fans. Patterson knew the show was special but didn’t immediately upgrade his living accommodations. The actor, musician, and podcaster revealed that he spent three of his seven years on the series living in a “tiny studio.”

Scott Patterson didn’t initially think he was going to land the role of Luke Danes

Before landing Gilmore Girls, Patterson had appeared in several films and television shows. He kept auditioning, but when the audition for Gilmore Girls came around, he was sure he wasn’t going to get it. He said he was “over” the process already.

Milo Ventimiglia and Scott Patterson in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Patterson recounted to Glamour that he was sure he wasn’t going to land the role of Luke, so when he was asked to read a second scene at his audition, he was annoyed. He had another audition to get to and feared he’d be wasting time reading more for Amy Sherman-Palladino and the casting crew. Patterson read anyway and then scampered off to his next audition. By the time he got home, he had landed the role of Luke. The part would define his career, but he didn’t immediately go out and make big purchases.

The famed actor opted to remain in a tiny studio even as the show was succeeding to save money

Luke Danes was imperative to the success of Gilmore Girls. Every fan knows that now, but Patterson didn’t want to spend all his money at once. The actor spent the show’s first three seasons living in a tiny studio apartment to save cash.

During a 2017 interview with Wealth Management, Patterson revealed that he lived in a tiny studio apartment in West Hollywood until 2003, three years after Gilmore Girls was picked up and largely considered a success. He told the publication that he paid just $550 per month, utilities included, to rent the pad.

Times sure have changed. Patterson has upgraded his digs substantially. In 2020 he listed his Hollywood Hills home for $2.795 million. According to Dirt, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode offered over 3,000 square feet of living space. If he were searching today, Patterson would have never found a studio for under $1000 per month. A person seeking out a studio in West Hollywood today can expect to pay at least $2000 per month and likely would find themselves spending closer to $3,000 per month, according to Rent Cafe.

Scott Patterson said his age helped him manage his money

Patterson might have been smart with his money after landing Gilmore Girls, but that wasn’t always the case. The I Am All In host told Wealth Management that his age greatly influenced his desire to act responsibly. He told the publication, “I got very lucky when I got that job back in 2000. But I was old enough to know that lightning probably wouldn’t strike twice and that I had better be real careful.”

Scott Patterson | Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Patterson was already in his 40s when he landed the role of Luke. He had spent time playing baseball and acting. He said he had fallen into money before and failed to save it. When Gilmore Girls came around, he realized he needed to act in his best interest and plan for the future.

RELATED: Scott Patterson Calls Beloved ‘Gilmore Girls’ Scene Too ‘Soap Opera’