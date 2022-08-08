‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson Reveals the Hardest Thing About Acting

Scott Patterson spent years playing Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls. Now, he’s watching the show that made him famous for the first time and documenting his thoughts on his podcast, I Am All In. In a recent episode, Patterson reviewed an iconic episode of Gilmore Girls and revealed what he thinks is the hardest part of acting.

How did Scott Patterson land his role on ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Scott Patterson wasn’t exactly a shoo-in for the role of Luke Danes. In fact, the part didn’t exist at all until the last minute. Amy Sherman-Palladino once revealed that Luke was supposed to be a woman named Daisy, but network executives wanted a male character inserted into the show.

Scott Patterson | Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Patterson walked into his audition and was feeling pretty rough and put out. The audition was running late, and he had another appointment to get to when the casting team asked him to read a second scene. Patterson was grumpy, he has admitted, and that’s what helped him land the role. By the time he returned home that evening, he had the part. The rest is history.

Scott Patterson had a single complaint about the season 3 episode “The Big One”

Scott Patterson appears to be enjoying his first viewing of Gilmore Girls. Still, he isn’t a fan of every Gilmore Girls storyline or episode. Patterson has been passionate about disliking the season 1 romance between Lorelai Gilmore and Max Medina. He wasn’t particularly thrilled with Rory Gilmore and Dean Forrester’s romance, either. He had only one small complaint about the season 3 episode, “The Big One,” though.

In the episode, Paris Geller had a complete meltdown when she didn’t get into Harvard. Lorelai overheard Paris confiding in Rory that she had had sex with her boyfriend, Jamie. Lorelai was relieved when Rory told Paris she hadn’t had sex yet. Happy about the news, Lorelai whispered to herself, “I’ve got the good kid.”

Patterson and his cohosts all agreed that the smug whisper was a bit unnerving and pretty cringe-worthy. They aren’t the only ones. Reddit fans have discussed the scene multiple times over the years.

The famed actor revealed the hardest part of acting

In the grand scheme of things, Patterson’s complaint about “The Big One” was pretty small. The famed actor even said he believed the episode was perfect. Even Lorelai’s cringeworthy statement in the episode’s final moments didn’t change his feelings about the storyline.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Scott Patterson as Luke Danes in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

If anything, Patterson sympathized with his former co-star, Lauren Graham. In his most recent podcast episode, Patterson revealed that selling a line you don’t like or want to say is the hardest part of acting. While Graham has never spoken openly about the “I’ve got the good kid” line, fans of the famed series have talked at length about the moment. The smugness of Lorelai’s whisper didn’t sit right with fans. Some critics have questioned Amy Sherman-Palladino’s approach to sexuality in Gilmore Girls.

I Am All In is an I Heart Media production. The podcast launched in May 2022. Patterson is currently working his way through season 3 of the series.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star, Scott Patterson, Lived in a Tiny Studio for Years After Landing His Breakout Role