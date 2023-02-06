‘Gilmore Girls’: Stars Hollow Shares a Zip Code With a Real Connecticut Town

Stars Hollow was just as important to Gilmore Girls as the show’s main characters. The town became a character in its own right, and fans of the famed series have spent years trying to figure out exactly where the fictional town would be in Connecticut if it had been a real place. While we’ve come up with a pretty good idea of where Stars Hollow might have been located, the liner notes from a soundtrack actually lists the town’s zip code. The zip code belongs to a real Connecticut town.

Stars Hollow’s zipcode belongs to a real Connecticut town

Several months ago, we dug in and tried to figure out exactly where Stars Hollow, Connecticut, was located based on several clues from the show. After exhaustive research, we concluded that Stars Hollow would be in the general vicinity of Meriden, Connecticut.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

It seems our research was pretty solid. As it turns out, Stars Hollow’s zip code was shared in the liner notes for the show’s soundtrack. According to Annotated Gilmore Girls, Stars Hollow’s zip code was visible in a postcard that Lane Kim sent to Rory Gilmore when she spent the summer in South Korea. According to the postcard, Stars Hollow’s zip code is 06492. It isn’t a fake zip, either. It belongs to the town of Wallingford, Connecticut.

Wallingford, Connecticut, with a population of over 40,000 residents, is in New Haven County, just like Meriden. In fact, the two towns are practically neighbors. They are just 6.5 miles apart. Wallingford is a bit closer to Yale than Jess Mariano once suggested Stars Hollow was, but the zip codes don’t lie.

What was Lorelai and Rory Gilmore’s address?

The zip code of Stars Hollow isn’t the only thing Lane Kim’s special postcard revealed. The rebellious teen also revealed exactly where Rory and Lorelai lived. Lorelai and Rory’s address is incredibly easy to make out in the soundtrack’s liner notes, although it was never uttered on the show. The mother-daughter duo resided at 37 Maple Street. Funnily enough, the show mentioned several street names during its original run, but Maple Street was never spoken about. That doesn’t mean we didn’t learn any of the town’s street names.

Gilmore Girls | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Over the years, we learned that Stars Hollow was home to a Peach Street. Dean Forrester, Rory Gilmore’s first love, lived on Peach Street. The hamlet also had Elm Street, where both Lane Kim and Sookie St. James lived, and Cherry Street was located within the town’s limits. Cherry Street was home to several businesses. 2nd Street was also an important part of the town’s history.