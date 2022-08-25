‘Gilmore Girls’: 5 Unexpected Character Pairings With Surprising Chemistry, According to Reddit

When it comes to relationships on TV shows, it’s all about chemistry. Whether it’s a romantic pairing or a good friendship, the actors (and subsequently, their characters) must have chemistry in order to make it believable. Many Gilmore Girls fans can point out couples with amazing chemistry: Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe) and Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas) are just two undeniable pairings. However, fans have also noticed unexpected chemistry between Gilmore Girls characters who never came close to being together. Here are some examples, courtesy of Reddit.

Lane and Brian

Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) married her bandmate, Zack Van Gerbig (Todd Lowe). However, some fans noticed the chemistry between Lane and another bandmate: Brian Fuller (John Cabrera). They may not have bonded over music as well as Lane and Zack did, but Brian clearly cared a lot for Lane. As fans on one Reddit thread pointed out, Brian had an interest in Korean culture that could have been explored with Lane’s family. The way he helped care for Lane and Zack’s twins also felt very natural. Brian even wrote a song for Lane!

Paris and Jess

Paris Geller (Liza Weil) and Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) didn’t interact much. However, one scene sealed the deal on their chemistry for many viewers. In season 2 episode 16, “There’s the Rub,” Jess brought food to Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) house, where she and Paris were studying. The three of them ended up eating dinner together and discussing literature. Jess and Paris seemed to have a great time debating authors, and many fans wanted to see more of that. On the other hand, many fans recognized that it would probably be a terrible relationship.

“It would be fun to explore but I don’t think it would last. Jess would get sick of Paris and her need to control everything. And I don’t think she would ever be able to embrace his more laissez-faire attitude to life,” one person wrote in a Reddit discussion.

Lorelai and Dean

This one is definitely on the unusual and creepy side. However, countless fans have taken to Reddit over the years to comment on some surprising chemistry between Lorelai and Dean Forrester (Jared Padalecki). The two remained friendly with each other even after Dean and Rory broke up, and Lorelai always seemed to like him. Some fans even felt like some Lorelai/Dean scenes were on the verge of ending in a kiss.

“If I found out today that they had an off-camera fling during the show, I would literally jump off the couch and shout, ‘I knew it!'” one fan wrote on a Reddit poll.

“If this was an HBO show, they probably would go for a Lorelai and Dean plotline,” another user joked.

Rory and Paris

Rory and Paris were the definition of the enemies-to-friends trope. But could they have been enemies to lovers? The two had ups and downs in high school and college, but Paris always had Rory’s back — even if Rory didn’t always have Paris’. She helped Rory get information when Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) was in the hospital and stood up to Logan during his cheating fight with Rory. Sure, that’s just what best friends do, but did Paris have deeper feelings?

“[Paris] threatened [Rory] with a love sonnet! She insulted her by saying she looked like a Disney princess (more than once)!!! She cast herself as Romeo to Rory’s Juliet when all the guys in their group suddenly transferred to other schools on a Sunday night!” one fan wrote.

Logan and Lucy

Finally, two other Gilmore Girls characters had unexpected chemistry in one scene together: Logan and Lucy (Krysten Ritter). In season 7 episode 10, “Merry Fisticuffs,” Logan and Rory had dinner with Lucy and Marty (Wayne Wilcox). And even though the dinner ended awkwardly, some fans felt that Logan and Lucy seemed more natural together than Logan and Rory.

“They had so much chemistry before and during their dinner with Rory and Logan seemed to enjoy her personality/stories so much,” one fan wrote. “Even if they didn’t last forever I think they’d have a lot of fun.”

