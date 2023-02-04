Is ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Based on a True Story? Here’s What Inspired the Mother-Daughter Drama

Netflix‘s Ginny & Georgia has become the latest viral sensation. The series follows Georgia (Brianne Howey), a young mom who is constantly on the run from her dark past. When Georgia moves to a new town with her angsty teen daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and Ginny’s younger brother, her secrets come to light as Ginny realizes who her mother truly is and what she’s capable of. The mother-daughter series is filled with teen drama, love triangles, murder, and lies, but is Ginny & Georgia a true story? Here’s what to know about the inspiration for the series.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ | Brooke Palmer/Netflix

‘Ginny & Georgia’ creator Sarah Lampert shared her inspiration for the series

Throughout the first two seasons, viewers learn about Georgia’s trauma and the decisions she made to get where she is today, including crimes like murder and embezzlement. However, Ginny & Georgia is much more than Georgia’s story and how that has affected her daughter. The series also follows Ginny in her new life in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, where she deals with boy troubles, friendship drama, insecurities, and a battle with her mental health.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert said the idea for the show originated with Ginny’s high school story.

“Truly, the first fetus of the idea was just a girl struggling to be popular at school with a mother who made that difficult, and then, from there, it was kind of boring,” she said. “I think the first three main characters that were born were obviously Ginny, Georgia, and then the relationship between the two of them. So it started as a mother-daughter story, but with a heavy focus on the daughter navigating high school.”

Some of the stories and characters in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ are based on Sarah Lampert’s true high school experiences

As the idea for Ginny & Georgia evolved, Lampert began to base some characters on real people in her own life. Ginny’s friends, for example, were inspired by Lampert’s high school pals. Likewise, Ginny’s boyfriend, Marcus (Felix Mallard), is based on Lampert’s boyfriend as a teen. Even Ginny’s best friend, Max (Sara Waisglass), was inspired by Lampert herself.

“I gave Max most of my voice, if that makes sense,” the producer explained.

With that said, the characters in Ginny & Georgia are not direct copies of Lampert and her friends. She emphasized that everyone in the show, including Georgia, is fictional. However, there are a few true stories with Lampert’s mom that made it into Ginny & Georgia.

“This is not based on Audrey Lampert. That said, Audrey Lampert did send popsicles to my entire class when I changed schools so that I could make friends and she does do living room dance parties and she did car picnics and she ran sophomore sleepover and she caught me shoplifting… the list goes on,” Lampert added. “But Georgia is not based on Audrey. The characters are all fictional, but they all definitely have a bunch of different inspirations drawn to create them.”

Will ‘Ginny & Georgia’ have a season 3?

Ginny & Georgia and Lockwood & Co. are the top 2 shows on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Uz4hOSKwXK — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) January 29, 2023

The second season of Ginny & Georgia hit Netflix in early January. Many fans are eager for another installment. Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to announce Ginny & Georgia Season 3 at the time of this writing. But Lampert and her colleagues haven’t lost hope, and fans shouldn’t either. Season 2’s viewership has been high since its release, keeping Ginny & Georgia in Netflix’s Top 10 for several weeks. Good news is likely on the horizon.

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on season 3.