‘Ginny & Georgia’: Katie Douglas Didn’t Think the Role of Abby Was Right For Her at First

Many fans of Ginny & Georgia can likely agree that the friend group known as MANG wouldn’t be the same without Abby, played by Katie Douglas. However, Douglas herself didn’t feel that way when she was first cast in the role. In an interview following the release of Ginny & Georgia Season 2 on Netflix, Douglas revealed that she auditioned for other roles before she became Abby. Then, she wasn’t sure Abby was the right character for her. Here’s why.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Katie Douglas as Abby in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Netflix

Katie Douglas auditioned for another role in ‘Ginny & Georgia’

In Ginny & Georgia, Abby is one of the four friends that make up Wellsbury High School’s MANG — the others are Max (Sara Waisglass), Norah (Chelsea Clark), and newcomer Ginny (Antonia Gentry).

When Ginny moves to town and befriends Max, Abby is jealous and cold toward Ginny. However, she warms up soon enough. Abby isn’t afraid to say what she thinks (even though her thoughts are sometimes a little mean). She also cares deeply for her friends and will do anything to protect them. Many fans of the show have related to Abby’s struggle with her parents’ divorce, as well as body dysmorphia.

While discussing the characters of Abby and Max in an interview with The Nerds of Color, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert revealed that Douglas first read to play Max. However, she knew right away that Douglas was a better fit for the role of Abby.

“Katie was the very first person cast. Abby is based on my friend, Abby, so I knew what to look for,” Lampert said. “Katie auditioned for Max. And when I saw that energy, I was like, ‘Oh, she kind of scares me, and I don’t feel like I’m cool enough. Abby!'”

Unfortunately, Douglas wasn’t quite as confident in the role.

Katie Douglas wasn’t sure she was the right person to play Abby in ‘Ginny & Georgia’

During an appearance on The Arroyo Show, Douglas revealed that she wasn’t sure about playing Abby after her chemistry read with Waisglass and Clark. She had already auditioned for other roles in Ginny & Georgia, and Abby felt like a poor fit.

“After the chemistry read, I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this isn’t the role for me.’ I’ve never played a character like this before and I felt like, as a lot of actors do, ‘That was terrible. That audition sucked,'” she said.

However, when Douglas was officially offered the part, she decided to give it a shot.

“When I found out, it was very much a matter of just saying, ‘OK. Deal. Let’s do this and let’s do it right,'” she continued. “I honestly felt like after, from there on, I started working on the character and really trying to explore her.”

Katie Douglas movies and TV shows: What else has she been in?

Many people know Katie Douglas for her role in Ginny & Georgia, but she started acting years prior to the Netflix series. The 24-year-old Canadian actor previously appeared in shows like Pretty Hard Cases, Raising Expectations, Mary Kills People, and Spooksville. Douglas has also starred in several movies, including Every Day, Level 16, and Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey. Fans hope to see more of Douglas in Ginny & Georgia Season 3, which is not yet renewed by Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.