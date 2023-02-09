‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Sara Waisglass Got Recognized by a Fan in the Most Awkward Situation

As many actors know, fame can mean getting recognized by fans at any point — even in situations where they’d rather not be recognized. Ginny & Georgia star Sara Waisglass experienced this once, and she took to TikTok recently to share the story. Unfortunately for Waisglass, the fan encounter happened during a “very intimate” check-up at a doctor’s office.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ star Sara Waisglass | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix

How Sara Waisglass landed the role of Max

Waisglass stars as Maxine “Max” Baker in Ginny & Georgia on Netflix. The teenage twin of Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) becomes Ginny Miller’s (Antonia Gentry) first friend in Wellsbury, Massachusetts. Max is full of energy and has a flair for dramatics. She also tends to be a little narcissistic, which has caused frustration for many fans and even Waisglass herself. However, Max’s huge heart has also made many viewers fall in love with her.

In an interview with Nylon, Waisglass revealed how she ended up playing Max. She had to audition “seven or eight times,” but she was “really excited” and willing to do whatever the casting directors needed. After a while of not hearing anything, Waisglass thought she didn’t get the part.

“When I booked it, I was in my bed and I was crying because I thought I didn’t get the role. I was crying myself to sleep, and then I looked over at my phone and I got a text and it was like, you got Maxine,” she said.

Sara Waisglass shared her most awkward ‘Ginny & Georgia’ fan encounter

Waisglass has now played Max in two seasons of Ginny & Georgia, and the show has become a mega-hit for Netflix. As Deadline reported, it’s now in the Top 10 on Netflix’s Most Popular English TV Series of All Time list. Of course, that popularity comes with fans recognizing the stars in public.

Waisglass took to TikTok for a “put a finger down”-style storytime in which she revealed her awkward Ginny & Georgia fan encounter. She explained in her rapid-fire way of talking that she went to “28 different doctors” because no one could figure out her medical issues. Finally, someone suggested getting an ultrasound, so she made an appointment. When Waisglass arrived at the appointment a few months later, she was surprised to find that it was an internal ultrasound.

“You’re like, ‘Woah, that’s kinda scary. Never done that before.’ But you do it ’cause you’re in a lot of pain and you want to figure this out,” Waisglass said. “So you’re there, and you’re splayed out, and she’s just probing all up in ya and it’s really awkward and really weird and it’s very intimate. And then she looks you dead in the eyes and she goes, ‘Are you from Ginny & Georgia? ‘Cause I love that show.'”

Waisglass added in the caption that, thankfully, the doctor waited until she was dressed to ask about the show. However, it was understandably a bizarre experience.

For those wondering about Waisglass’s health, she replied to a fan in the comments that she’s OK now.

“I’m fine now but truly have unending compassion for people with chronic pain, I barely made it through,” she wrote.

Sara Waisglass experienced teen drama fame before ‘Ginny & Georgia’

Getting recognized is likely nothing new for Waisglass. Before Ginny & Georgia, the Canadian actor starred in another famous teen drama: Degrassi. Fans might know Waisglass as Frankie from Degrassi: The Next Generation (2013 to 2015), Degrassi: Don’t Look Back (2016), and Degrassi: Next Class (2016 to 2017).

In addition to Degrassi and Ginny & Georgia, Waisglass is known for starring in Overrruled! when she was a kid. She also starred in the series Holly Hobbie and October Faction. Waisglass also has a film career, having starred in movies like Mary Goes Round and Tainted.

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on season 3’s renewal status.