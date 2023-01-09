‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2: All the Questions We Have After That Shocking Cliffhanger

Georgia Miller hasn’t gotten her happy ending just yet. In the season finale of Ginny & Georgia Season 2 on Netflix, the young mother (played by Brianne Howey) celebrated her wedding with Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), only to be escorted out of her reception by police moments later. Her arrest in season 2 left us with some burning questions that make us hope Ginny & Georgia returns for season 3. Here’s everything we’re left wondering after that cliffhanger.

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller and Scott Porter as Paul Randolph in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Brooke Palmer/Netflix

How did Georgia get caught after killing Tom?

Georgia was arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller, Cynthia’s (Sabrina Grdevich) husband. In episode 8, Georgia listened to Cynthia vent about how hard it has been with her husband in hospice care. Then, Georgia slipped into Tom’s room and smothered the comatose man with a pillow, killing him. Little did she know that her son, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), witnessed the whole thing.

After Georgia’s arrest, Austin claimed that he didn’t tell anyone what he saw. So, how did Georgia get caught? One possibility is that PI Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) ordered an autopsy when he learned that Georgia was there when Tom died. This would show that Tom died of suffocation.

Many fans on Reddit have also theorized that Cynthia had cameras in Tom’s room to keep an eye on her husband. She might have watched the footage to see exactly what happened to Tom and saw what Georgia did.

Will Georgia get away with the crime?

Georgia has already gotten away with the murder of two ex-husbands, Anthony Green (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll) and Kenny Drexel (Darryl Scheelar). So, our next question after Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is, will she get away with murder a third time? It likely will all come down to the evidence.

An autopsy would show pillowcase fibers in Tom’s lungs, and that could be enough to arrest someone for murder. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Georgia did it. She could argue that she found him dead and assumed he died of his illness. On the other hand, if there’s video evidence, that will close the case immediately. There could also be DNA evidence on the pillow.

In the Reddit thread, one fan suggested that Cynthia might have played a bigger role in Tom’s death.

“I might be wrong but when I watched the scene right before she kills Tom, Cynthia talks about how she wishes she had it in her to do it, there were pauses and some stares between them. Then Cynthia very pointedly says she’s going to check on the boys (maybe a segue but I read it differently as a, ‘here’s time where I’m going to be out of the room,’)” the fan wrote.

If that’s the case, Cynthia could lie for Georgia and get her off the hook. Stranger things have happened.

Does Cynthia know what Georgia did?

Now, this leads us to the question of whether or not Cynthia knows that Georgia killed Tom. Gabriel reported the suspected murder to the police, but they might not necessarily have notified Cynthia yet, especially if there’s no hard proof. However, Gabriel probably would have needed Cynthia’s approval for an autopsy.

If Cynthia doesn’t know and she had nothing to do with Tom’s death, then her almost-friendship with Georgia is likely over. That could cause trouble for Georgia trying to escape the crime in season 3. On the other hand, she might see that Georgia was, in a twisted way, trying to do her a favor.

What happens to Ginny and Austin now?

If Georgia isn’t immediately released, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin will need to live with another parent or guardian. As their new stepfather, Paul is obviously one option. However, there’s also Ginny’s dad, Zion (Nathan Mitchell), who has taken the kids under his wing before.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Ginny & Georiga creator Sarah Lampert said that even Austin’s dad, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), could still be in the mix. Austin might want to be with Gil after witnessing his mother commit murder.

“I think previous to this, he had no chance at custody because he was a convicted felon but who knows now?” Lampert said.

We’re also wondering what Austin’s knowledge of Georgia’s crime could do to him. The 9-year-old will have to carry around the truth and debate whether he should keep it a secret, which is unfair to him. Netflix, please hurry up and renew season 3 so we can have answers!

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.