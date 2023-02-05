‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2: Sara Waisglass Breaks Down the Real Reason Max Is so Mad at Ginny

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premiered a month ago on Netflix, but many fans are still reeling from the fight between Ginny and Max. Viewers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations as Max and her friends shut out Ginny completely in the first half of the season. In a recent interview, Max actor Sara Waisglass addressed the backlash and defended Max, explaining the real reason why the teen is so angry at her friend at first.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 2.]

Sara Waisglass as Max and Antonia Gentry as Ginny in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Many fans were frustrated at Max in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

At the end of season 1, Max finds out that Ginny (Antonia Gentry) secretly slept with Max’s twin brother, Marcus (Felix Mallard). She becomes furious at Ginny and cuts her off as Ginny runs away to her father’s house in Boston. Max is still mad at Ginny when she returns to school. She refuses to speak to her former friend and encourages her other friends to do the same. Max gets even angrier when she sees Ginny pursuing a relationship with Marcus and slowly becoming friends again with Abby (Katie Douglas) and Norah (Chelsea Clark).

Upon season 2’s release, many viewers were torn over Max. Some still loved the eccentric character, but others found Max too cruel toward Ginny this season. Some even called Max “annoying” and “insufferable.” Sara Waisglass saw the online hate and compiled several fan comments into a now-viral TikTok, captioning the video, “It’s an occupational hazard.”

In a recent interview with The Nerds of Color, Waisglass revealed that she took pride in the negative comments.

“I’d say 90% of the [comments] are just talking about Max and not talking about me as a person, which is super,” she said. “And I think that it’s amazing proof that what the writers did worked. They needed to take Max to a different place and they needed to sell her being unlikeable. I love that people had that visceral response because it means that we’re doing something right.”

Why is Max mad at Ginny? Sara Waisglass explains the real reason

happy one year, Ginny and Georgia. You changed my life. Max is the most extraordinary character I’ve gotten to play. I am forever in your debt. I love you.



here's the first picture i ever took as Max! pic.twitter.com/EqRSZ9tfq7 — Sara Waisglass (@swaisglass) February 24, 2022

Part of the hate toward Max in Ginny & Georgia Season 2 had to do with fans wondering why Max was mad at Ginny in the first place. Why would she care if Ginny wanted to date her brother? However, according to Waisglass, the reason for Max’s anger goes much deeper than that.

“Also, a bunch of people are saying, ‘Does Max want to sleep with her brother? Why is she so upset?’ And guys, no — she’s upset that Ginny didn’t tell her! She’s fine with them dating. She really is,” Waisglass said.

Waisglass continued on to say that Max’s anger boils down to being hurt by Ginny keeping her relationship with Marcus a secret. She added:

“When they’re having that huge fight in the hallway, and Ginny’s like, ‘Well, I don’t need to tell you everything.’ I think that hurts [Max] so much. Because Max is like, ‘I would tell you everything. Because you’re my best friend. All of you guys are my best friends.’ Like [Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert] said, Max would go to the ends of the earth for her friends. So, for them to just so easily keep something so huge from her … It just feels like the end of the world for her.”

Does Max forgive Ginny in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2?

Max and Ginny finally confront each other in season 2 episode 4. During their screaming match in the school hallway, Ginny and Max realize they have different views of friendship. Max thinks Ginny should have told her about Marcus, while Ginny feels that Max wasn’t involved enough in her life to ask what was going on.

Ginny also admits that she loves both Max and Marcus, which causes Max to ease up a bit. She apologizes to Ginny for being so mean, and they both admit to wanting each other back in their lives. The scene ends with the two hugging it out and making plans to celebrate the twins’ birthday.

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.