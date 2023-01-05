‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2: Who Plays Austin’s Dad, Gil? Why He Looks Familiar

Ginny & Georgia fans finally meet Austin’s dad, Gil Timmins, in season 2. The Netflix teen drama’s second installment dropped on Jan. 5, featuring a brand new cast member in the role of Gil. But where have fans seen him before? Here’s who plays Austin’s dad and what else he’s starred in.

Who is Austin’s dad in ‘Ginny & Georgia’?

Austin’s (Diesel La Torraca) dad was mostly a mystery in Ginny & Georgia Season 1, although fans learned a few things about him. For starters, Austin was convinced that he’s “a wizard so powerful” that he’s locked up in Azkaban for using dark magic. Gil often wrote letters to Austin — or so Austin thought. As it turned out, Georgia (Brianne Howey) wrote the letters and sent them to Austin under Gil’s name.

According to Georgia, Gil went to jail for alleged embezzlement. Of course, she’s quite a shady character herself — Georgia applied for credit cards in Austin’s name and later blamed it on Gil. It wouldn’t be too surprising if she framed him for embezzlement.

Ginny (Antonia Gentry) found a pile of response letters from Austin to Gil that Georgia never sent, and she mailed them out behind Georgia’s back. That gave Austin’s dad their address in Wellsbury, Connecticut, and opened the door for his appearance in Ginny & Georgia Season 2.

Aaron Ashmore plays Austin’s dad in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 adds Aaron Ashmore, 43, to the cast as Gil. Ashmore is no stranger to Netflix shows, as he just finished up another Netflix teen hit, Locke & Key, in 2022. He’s also known for playing Johnny Jaqobis in Killjoys (2015), Troy Vandegraff in Veronica Mars (2004), Jimmy Olsen in Smallville (2006), Steve Jinks in Warehouse 13 (2011), and Wheezer in Skymed (2022).

In addition to TV, Ashmore has starred in several films, including The Thaw (2009), Regression (2015), and The Retreat (2021). Fans might also recognize the Canadian actor’s twin brother, Shawn Ashmore, who is known for the X-Men films, The Rookie, and more.

Fans can follow Aaron Ashmore on Instagram, where he often posts photos of his two daughters, whom he shares with wife Zoë Kate. Ashmore is also active on Twitter.

‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 reveals more about Gil’s past with Georgia

So, what can fans expect to see from Austin’s dad in Ginny & Georgia Season 2? He’ll pay a visit to Georgia and her family and dig up some of the secrets she’s tried hard to hide. Plus, flashbacks will show how he and Georgia met and reveal more about their relationship. Finally, fans will learn the truth about Gil’s embezzlement charges.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.