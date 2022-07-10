‘Girl Meets Farm’: Molly Yeh’s Guacamole Salad Gets Its Crunch From This One Surprising Ingredient

Food Network star Molly Yeh firmly believes in combining textures and tastes. This method works in developing recipes for Girl Meets Farm and her new cookbook “Home is Where the Eggs Are.” Yeh stands firm on her belief all the senses are used when cooking and eating. She includes lots of colorful veggies, tastes, and textures in her recipes. Yeh’s Guacamole Salad is a perfect example. Instead of relying solely on the creamy texture of avocado, the salad gets its great crunch from this one surprising ingredient.

Molly Yeh pairs flavors and textures in many of her recipes

Yeh is known for pairing unusual taste and texture combinations in her recipes.

For her English Muffin Jam Rolls, Yeh fills sweet breakfast rolls with strawberry and blueberry jam and rolls the dough in cornmeal to give them a crunchy exterior texture.

The Food Network star utilizes bread crumbs to add a surprising crunch to her cool and refreshing Romaine Salad with Breadcrumbs.

In Orchichette with Broccolini and Sausage, Yeh takes the crunch level up a notch for a perfect main-dish meal.

“My Romaine salad with breadcrumbs and a simple dressing is delicious,” Yeh said in a YouTube video.

“The Romaine adds such a nice cool and refreshing crunch. The breadcrumbs add great texture,” she explained of the finished dish.

“I prefer using Panko Breadcrumbs because they are extra crunchy,” the Food Network star says of her preferred topping.

“One thing I love about this salad is that there is so much crunchiness going on,” Yeh stated. “The Romaine is crunchy. The breadcrumbs are crunchy. It’s crunch on crunch.”

Molly Yeh adds this one ingredient to her Guacamole Salad for added crunch

Moreover, to offset the creamy texture of the avocado pieces and the salad star, Yeh adds crunchy cucumber.

However, she utilizes English cucumbers as they are “snappier and crisper.” In the above YouTube video Yeh demonstrates the dish.

Yeh subsequently said that she particularly enjoys eating salad with pizza. The warm, decadent main dish contrasts the cool and crisp elements of a salad.

As a result, Yeh says, the colors in this particular dish are beautiful.

“It’s so fresh,” Yeh says in the video clip.

“The crispness of the cucumbers is just perfect with the avocado,” she concluded of the dish.

How to make the ‘Girl Meets Farm’ star’s Guacamole Salad

The ingredients for Yeh’s Guacamole Salad are almost identical to those of traditional guacamole, with a few twists.

The essential elements include avocados, garlic, an English cucumber, cilantro, red onion, and extra-virgin olive oil.

Paprika, dried oregano, the juice of a lime, hot sauce, salt, and pepper are also used.

To create this salad, cut the avocado, garlic, cucumber, cilantro, and red onion into small pieces.

In a separate bowl, combine olive oil, paprika, oregano, lime juice, hot sauce, salt, and pepper.

However, once the dressing elements are adequately combined, they can be drizzled over the vegetables and carefully tossed before serving.

The complete recipe for Molly Yeh’s Guacamole Salad can be found on the Food Network website.

Girl Meets Farm airs Sundays at 11 a.m. EST on the Food Network.

