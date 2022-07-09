‘Girl Meets Farm’: Molly Yeh’s Pickle Brine German Potato Salad Completes a Summer Barbecue

Food Network star Molly Yeh developed a recipe that will complete any summertime barbecue. Her Pickle Brine German Potato Salad is a savory dish with a bite from vinegary pickle brine and minus a traditional creamy dressing. It is a perfect side that compliments any grilled meats or vegetables and is wonderful for picnics.

What is the difference between a German Potato Salad and a traditional potato salad?

For most folks, a creamy, white, mayonnaise-based potato salad dominates their summertime memories.

But, there are two main differences between American and German Potato Salad.

American potato salad is usually tossed in a mayonnaise-based dressing and served cold.

However, German potato salad is tossed in a vinegar-based dressing and is traditionally served warm or at room temperature.

Instead of Idaho or Russet potatoes, which are the star of a creamy-based potato salad, the German version utilizes Red potatoes because they are low-starch potatoes and they hold their shape well.

The ingredients included in Molly Yeh’s German Potato Salad recipe

The ingredients included in Molly Yeh’s German Potato Salad are a mix of sweet and savory a combination Yeh believes is yummy and one she uses in many different recipes.

These include three pounds of Yukon gold potatoes, skin on, and chopped.

Also needed are Kosher salt, bacon, shallots, chicken stock, and white vinegar.

But the star of the dish, pickle brine, adds a punch of flavor to the ingredient palette.

This is followed by grainy mustard, sugar, scallions, parsley, and fresh ground black pepper.

How to make Molly Yeh’s summertime staple, German Potato Salad

Although the ingredient list appears lengthy, pulling this dish together is quite simple.

First, boil the potatoes until tender, then drain and set aside.

In a frying pan, cook bacon until crisp. Transfer the cooked meat to a paper towel but leave the bacon grease in the pan.

To the grease add shallots, chicken stock, vinegar, pickle brine, mustard, and sugar, and cook, until slightly thickened.

Fold the potatoes into the mixture then add cooked bacon, scallions, parsley, pepper, and salt.

Pair this savory side with a dessert such as Carmel Apple Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting and you have a winning combination that’s a real crowd-pleaser.

The complete recipe for Molly Yeh’s Pickle Brine German Potato Salad is available on the Food Network website.

Girl Meets Farm airs Sundays at 11 a.m. EST on the Food Network.

