Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Sweet Message in Response to Tom Brady’s Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement to fans, and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was among those who shared some sweet words of support for him.

The athlete made the same announcement last year before walking it back weeks later, but he said this one would hold. Sources claimed Bündchen was unhappy that he decided to un-retire then because she worried about him and hated seeing him take hits.

Ultimately, she filed for divorce, supposedly leaving him trying to figure out what to do to make it work, but to no avail. Their marriage ended, but she still offered support when he announced his plans for “retiring for good.”

Tom Brady announces his retirement, and this time it’s ‘for good’

To make the big announcement, Brady shared an emotional video declaring that he’s “retiring for good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said (Twitter).

“I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” he explained. “So, really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Among the oldest quarterbacks to play for the league, Brady thanked his family, friends, teammates, and competitors in his announcement. He concluded his message by sharing that he has lived his “absolute dream” and “wouldn’t change a thing.”

According to ESPN, Brady had “a storied 23-year NFL career during which the star quarterback won seven Super Bowls and set numerous records.”

Gisele Bündchen supports Tom Brady in his NFL retirement

On Instagram, Brady posted photos with Bündchen and the three kids they’ve shared along with his announcement. Notably, the couple divorced in October 2022, and his continued career was supposedly a debatable issue in their marriage.

She was still there among his supporters on Instagram. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life [praying hands emoji],” she commented.

Tom Brady announced his retirement a year ago, before Gisele Bündchen divorce

Brady announced his retirement in February 2022, and a source told People that Bündchen had eagerly anticipated the moment. That insider claimed, “Gisele has been hoping he would retire already for a few years, especially after he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs.”

“She’s really happy because she would really worry about him,” they added. “She hates seeing him get hit.”

However, Brady un-retired six weeks later, declaring he would be returning for a 23rd season. When he played his first home game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bündchen was not there to support him.

Another People source spilled, “Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects.”

In October 2022, Bündchen filed for divorce and left Brady trying to figure out “what to do” to make the marriage work. Their divorce was finalized later that month, officially ending their 13-year union.