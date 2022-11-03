Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Divorce Was Destiny, Ahead of Another Possible Career Move, According to Astrologist

Some fans saw the recent divorce between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady coming, but astrologist Joy Yascone Elms said the relationship began unraveling for years.

She recently shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the couple still loves one another but the romance and fun they experienced years ago vanished. But Yascone Elms also sees more changes for Brady as he is likely to make another career move around the lunar eclipse on November 8th.

Tom and Gisele divorce was written in the stars, an astrologist says

“Gisele who filed for divorce still loves Tom, but no longer likes him,” Yasonce Elms told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “The astrological chart and influences show there was a lack of romance, love, and fun in the past several years. There was a lack of fun and romance and playfulness indicated in the chart.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Yasonce Elms also sees that unresolved resentments with Brady’s son from a previous relationship as well as other extreme astrological factors all contributed to the outcome.

“Tom loved the idea of marriage and partnership but did not follow through with promises and commitments made to Gisele,” she said. “Gisele took on all the responsibilities and Tom was mainly interested in keeping up appearances as indicated by his chart.”

Tom Brady may also experience another career shift

Divorce news comes after Brady retired and returned (on and off) from professional football. Yascone Elms said that fans should plan for more career announcements from Brady.

“This sad news surfaces as Tom will have a lunar eclipse in his house of career on November 8th showing a potential move or break from football. The eclipse of November 8th can deliver the news within 5 days of November 8th or a month to the day later on December 8th, 2022.”

Gotta be better, we'll be ready to go Sunday. @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/5bKBFhol9S — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 26, 2022

Brady’s career yo-yo may have likely contributed to the demise of the couple’s marriage. “Another challenge for Tom was the time required for family and the stress of that commitment along with his balance of career,” she shared. “This is shown with Saturn again planet of challenges transiting his house of fun, romance, and children.”

“According to the chart, Gisele may have felt like Brady was absent as a father, particularly over the last three years,” she added. “Yet, they had an agreement that he would retire, and apparently, that agreement did not hold. It also shows that they stopped having fun as a couple.”

“The Placement of Saturn in the fifth house is Divine Timing Challenge Season five, in The Power of Divine Timing. This notes a time of stress in love, romance, and fun. Tom lost his sense of fun, romance, and childlike sense of play.”

Tom and Gisele’s marriage began to unravel in 2017

Brady and Bündchen’s breakup was a long time coming. “Tom and Gisele were going through this transit for a very long time,” Yascone Elms said. “They really did not have a break. They have experienced this transit not once but twice in a row with the transit of Saturn in Capricorn and then Saturn in Aquarius. With each of these transits lasting three-plus years.”

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

She said trouble began in 2017 and persisted, which led to the divorce. “They have been experiencing this transit of pain for quite some time since 2017. This is a time that requires a lot of work to make things work. Yet with both of them experiencing this challenging transit for several years of their marriage it creates a feeling that things won’t work and can’t work. Also, they tried and kept their issues private for many years.”

Joy Yascone Elms is an astrologist and author of “The Power of Divine Timing — Divine Timing Challenge Season 7”

