‘Glee’ Fans Scream ‘It’s Time’ as Lea Michele Plays ‘Funny Girl’ Fanny Brice After Broadway Lead’s Shocking Departure

Glee fans are united in thier belief that Lea Michele should star as Fanny Brice in Broadway‘s Funny Girl. Current lead Beanie Feldstein announced her shocking departure from the production two months into the role in a July 10 Instagram post. Fans’ desire for the actor to play Fanny Brice came after years when her Glee character’s obsession with Barbra Streisand and the part of Fanny were at the forefront of her Broadway dreams.

‘Funny Girl’ star Beanie Feldstein’s stunning exit claim

Feldstein posted a message to her Instagram account, revealing she’s exiting the show two months earlier than her scheduled Sept. 2022 departure. She claimed production was taking the show in a “different direction.”

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Feldstein posted on Instagram.

“Doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor. Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated,” the actor continued.

“I will never forget this experience, and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who came to the August Wilson Theater for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans. I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st,” she concluded.

Fans scream ‘it’s time’ for Lea Michele to star in the Broadway revival and their hopes are heard

Fan reaction to the idea Michele could take over the role from Feldstein was swift. After Feldstein’s announcement, they reacted to a post shared by the show’s Broadway page.

“Gleeks, it’s our time,” wrote one follower.

“It’s about time Lea gets this role. She has been preparing for it for years,” claimed a second fan.

“OMG, OMG, OMG! Lea Michele was BORN for this,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Lea is our Funny Girl! As someone who saw Beanie Feldstein and thought she was FANTASTIC, I am also very excited about the possibility of Lea dominating this role!” noted the fourth follower.

The show announced on Instagram on July 11 that Michele would take over the role of Fanny Brice beginning Sept. 6 alongside Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice.

Lea Michele dreamed of starring in ‘Funny Girl’

During the fourth season of Glee, and throughout six seasons of the FOX series, Michele was featured as she sang Funny Girl‘s “I’m the Greatest Star.”

She has also featured songs from the musical during her concerts.

Michele once told Andy Cohen in a 2017 Watch What Happens Live episode that she would be ready to jump into the role if asked.

“I just talked to Ryan Murphy the other night,” Michele said of the Glee creator.

“I did a concert in Central Park and performed 9 Funny Girl songs and turned to Ryan and I was like, ‘ok; I’m ready to do it.’ It’s a lot of work, and it would be an honor to do it. But if I’m going back, that’s what I’d like to do…” said Michele.

Lea Michele is a Broadway veteran and has starred in Les Misérables (1995–1996), Ragtime (1997–1999), Fiddler on the Roof (2004–2005), and Spring Awakening (2006–2008).

