‘Glee’: This Social Media Personality Auditioned In the Most Unique Way

Modern social media influencers Zach King, Bella Poarch, and Chase Hudson, or better known as Lil Huddy, are a few of the well-known names that have risen to fame over the years. However, one of the earliest influencers was Todrick Hall, who used his prowess on social media to audition for Fox’s Glee.

The story behind social media personality Todrick Hall’s social audition for Fox’s ‘Glee’

Glee premiered in May of 2009, and much of the world, including Hall, fell in love with the show’s cast and characters, and took it upon himself to create his very own audition opportunity by writing and filming “I Wanna Be on Glee”, which he uploaded to YouTube, in hopes that it would go viral.

In the music video Hall was seen singing and dancing through the hallways of a school and even gets “slushied” by one of Glee‘s trademark red “Big Quench” drinks. The lyrics and music video proved that Hall definitely was a die-hard fan of Glee, but, sadly, it never did land him a part on the iconic TV series.

A quick glance back at Todrick Hall’s career

Hall, a Texas native, was born in 1985. Hall‘s first viral video was filmed in 2010 and featured him singing his original “McDonald’s Song” in a drive-thru.

This trending video brought him a lot of fame and recognition, which, in a way, was kind of ironic considering it came on the heels of Hall being eliminated from season 9 of American Idol.

Hall’s next moment in the spotlight came the following year when he took over social media with his Target flash mob performance to Beyoncé’s “End of Time”. When Hall sat down with Fast Company to reflect on his career, he shared how nervous he was that day. His hard work paid off when both Beyonce and Target reposted the performer’s flashy video.

Todrick Hall wasn't always a big celebrity like he is now (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Hall’s next move was one that stemmed from his love for Disney. “Disney Dudez” is one example of how he creatively found new ways to remix some of the franchise’s most popular songs. Continuing to focus on his music, “The Wizard of Ahhhs” showcased Hall’s progress in the field.

Using his wit and logic, Hall reached out to beloved celebrities like RuPaul that he knew would likely make his videos even more popular. Doing a complete visual album for Straight Outta Oz, Hall took his work to a whole new level. The star has even worked as an executive producer for Taylor Swift. The two are known to be good friends.

More recently, this past year, Hall kicked off The Femuline Tour. As Hall continues to work on his music, dancing, and choreographing career, the social media personality has also branched out into the reality television realm.

Todrick Hall’s connection to CBS’ ‘Big Brother’

Like many celebrities, Hall found himself drawn into reality television and was featured on Celebrity Big Brother in 2022.

The social media star’s appearance on the CBS show was definitely a dramatic one, and Hall faced scrutiny and backlash as a result. Oddly enough, before he was even on the show, Hall was on Big Brother‘s fans’ radar due to his close connections and friendship with The Cookout, a historic Big Brother alliance.