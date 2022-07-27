A Stay in the ‘The Godfather’ Mansion Is an Offer Movie Fans Can’t Refuse

Fifty years after its release, The Godfather remains one of the best movies ever. Director Francis Ford Coppola didn’t know how to make the sprawling epic, but he created a classic nonetheless. Coppola captured the essence of real-life, mid-century New York mobsters, and he made the most of every frame and character. That includes the house that serves as the Corleone family headquarters, which anyone can step inside — for the right price — as The Godfather mansion is part of a one-of-a-kind Airbnb offer.

Salvatore Corsitto (from left), James Caan, and Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather’ | Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

‘The Godfather’ makes the Corleone mansion a character of its own

Sonny Corleone’s death scene cost $100,000, and the filmmakers only had one shot at getting it right. Well before that, the early part of the movie includes a sprawling scene of Connie Corleone’s wedding at the family home, and it’s hard to believe that wasn’t one of the most costly parts of the production.

Coppola nailed the casting: Marlon Brando, James Caan, John Cazale, Talia Shire, and an almost-fired Al Pacino. Even though the director shot most of the interior scenes on a soundstage (per IMDb), each room of the mansion managed to impart a certain atmosphere.

Don Vito’s dark, wood-paneled office is the secretive inner sanctum. The cramped kitchen is where serious mobsters lighten up a bit and learn how to make sauce. Serious family discussions happen in the formal dining room. Now, anyone can sleep in The Godfather house — for the right price.

Anyone can rent ‘The Godfather’ house in New York

RELATED: ‘The Godfather’: Francis Ford Coppola Used a Real Horse Head for 1 Famous Scene

Coppola shot the wedding scene on location on Staten Island in New York City, and now tourists ready to make an offer can book the Corleone mansion on Airbnb.

The 6,248 square-foot home isn’t just a rental as the owner also lives there. Still, guests who pay $50 per night have access to the mansion from August 1-31, 2022. That includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a game room, a basement pub, a gym, and an outdoor pool.

From the outside, the home doesn’t look all that different 50 years after The Godfather, but much has undoubtedly changed inside since its 1930 construction. Still, photos on the booking page show that Don Vito Corleone’s office looks much the same.

Coppola filmed the Corleone home and the wedding scene at 110 and 120 Longfellow Road on Staten Island, per IMDb. The home sits at the 110 address, and that’s where guests lucky enough to book The Godfather house will stay.

Michael Corleone’s Lake Tahoe house still exists

RELATED: The ‘Godfather I’ Role Robert De Niro Turned Down

Just as he did with the first movie, Coppola used a house almost as an extra character in The Godfather Part II.

As Michael Corleone’s power and influence grow, so too does the size of his mansion. He trades an urban headquarters for a lakefront estate’s serenity and privacy.

Michael’s Lake Tahoe mansion, which sits at 4000 W Lake Blvd. in Homewood, Calif., according to IMDb, sits on a sprawling estate, and one of the 22 homes on the property hit the market for $3.75 million in 2020, according to Deadline.

The Airbnb booking window to stay in The Godfather mansion opens at 1 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Godfather’: 12 Shocking Behind-the-Scenes Secrets