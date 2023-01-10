A Golden Globe Is Worth Twice as Much as an Oscar Expert Reveals

The Golden Globes are returning to TV and streaming after taking a one-year break. This year’s ceremony will mark the 80th time the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be handing out statues to the best of the best in movies and television. And the expectation is that Everything Everywhere All At Once will be one of the evening’s biggest winners.

The recognition creators and film actors receive at the Golden Globes often sets them up for Oscar glory. But those Golden Globe statuettes are quite valuable all on their own. In fact, they are worth twice as much as an Oscar.

Brad Pitt with his Golden Globe in 2020 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Golden Globes date back to 1944

The history of the Golden Globes dates back to the World War II era when the HFPA began recognizing excellence in American and international film and television in 1944. Currently, there are 105 members of the HFPA.

Each year, the Golden Globes gives out awards in 25 different categories. They also bestow the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award to someone each year for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. This year, that award will go to comedian and film star Eddie Murphy.

Overall, the Society Awards produces 100 statuettes for each Golden Globe ceremony. They make extras for multiple people winning in each category, plus ties.

A Golden Globe is worth twice as much as an Oscar

According to Crisscut magazine, the Golden Globe statuettes are created in a small factory in Oklahoma by six artisans who work with high-tech machines to create each trophy.

They are covered in 24-karat gold, but they aren’t actually made from solid gold. Instead, each Golden Globe is made with a combination of brass, zinc, and bronze. In the past, the Golden Globe statuette was made of marble. But the latest version is gold-plated.

The top of the statuette features a globe with a film strip wrapped around it, and the award itself is quite dense. It weighs 7.8 pounds and is 11.5 inches tall.

The experts at London jeweler Steven Stone estimate that a single Golden Globe statuette costs approximately $2,000 to produce. This accounts for the materials used, as well as the skill level of the people who create them. This estimate is twice the number the experts put on a 2022 Oscar trophy, which was $1,000.

Can winners sell their trophies?

The most decorated actor in the history of the Golden Globes is Meryl Streep. During her spectacular career, she’s been nominated 32 times and won eight awards overall. If she wanted to, Streep could actually sell her Golden Globe statuettes. Unlike the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — who give out the Oscars — the HFPA does allow for resale.

One of the most notable Golden Globe statues to be put up for sale was Marlon Brando’s award he won in 1955 for his performance in On the Waterfront. In 2013, that trophy sold at auction for $68,500.

The 80th Golden Globes air Tuesday, January 10 on NBC and will stream simultaneously on Peacock.