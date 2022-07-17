How Scottie Scheffler Met His Wife Meredith Scudder

Scottie Scheffler is a professional golfer who was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2020. Two years later, he became No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won the Masters. Scheffler’s wife, Meredith Scudder, also made headlines when she was photographed getting emotional as her husband won his first green jacket, and since then fans have wanted to know more about the couple.

Here are some facts about Scheffler and his bride including how they met and what he orders from Chipotle.

Scottie Scheffler holds trophy along with his wife, Meredith Scudder, after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational | Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Scheffler and Scudder met

Scheffler and Scudder are high school sweethearts. They met at a party the summer after 8th grade and went to the same high school. However, they didn’t start dating until their senior year at Highland Park High School.

After graduation, they went to different colleges. Scheffler attended the University of Texas while Scudder attended the University of Texas A&M. At one point during her college career Scudder moved to Zambia for an internship but the couple continued a long-distance relationship.

They both graduated in 2018. According to her LinkedIn, Scudder is the co-founder, vice president, and event planning team leader at With Purpose: College Station — a non-profit organization that raises money and awareness for childhood cancer research. She previously worked for the humanitarian organizations Family Legacy and Live Beyond.

They had a holiday-themed wedding

Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith Scudder walking together during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters | David Cannon/Getty Images

After six years of dating, the golfer proposed and Scudder happily accepted. The athlete then took to Instagram to share his happy news writing: “YES! I can’t believe God gave me my best friend to spend the rest of my life with, can’t wait to be your wife, Scottie!!!! Blown away at the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness to us. [LET’S] DO THIS!!”

On Dec. 4, 2020, Scheffler and Scudder tied the knot at Arlington Hall in Texas in front of family and friends.

Their wedding was a holiday-themed affair with the groom sporting a Santa hat and the bride pairing a Christmas-lights necklace with her Martina Liana gown.

The John Cain Photography website detailed the reception noting that “When the dance party started, holiday turn-ups were passed around for the couple and their guests to really get into the holiday spirit (cue Mariah Carey). Meredith and Scottie exited their celebration in a magical flurry of snow being whisked away from their winter wonderland wedding, of course by golf cart.”

Scheffler’s wife knows him so well she can recite his ‘very-particular’ Chipotle order

The Masters champ's go-to Chipotle order. ? pic.twitter.com/hE9ZkDgX2i — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 11, 2022

Following his win at Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2022, Scheffler gushed about Scudder and how well she knows him.

“Meredith obviously knows me better than anybody, being my wife,” he said per Golf.com.

Scudder knows her hubby so well that she can recite his complicated chipotle order.

