‘Good Morning America’ Stars Amy Robach Once Said TJ Holmes ‘Has Got My Back’ and Was ‘Like a Brother’ Ahead of Alleged Romantic Relationship

On the heels of the news that Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes had an alleged relationship, past interviews reveal the twosome were always close. The pair’s union was exposed in the news after a months-long entanglement in plain sight of GMA3 viewers. Amy and TJ host the third hour of the weekday morning news series alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes | Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes reportedly began a relationship in the summer of 2022

The Daily Mail posted paparazzi photos of Amy and TJ taken ahead of Thanksgiving, which showed the longtime co-workers sharing drinks and a car ride in New York City. The news outlet alleges the co-workers, who have hosted GMA3 together since September 2020, grew closer since traveling to London, England, to report on Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebration.

Amy regularly shared photos of TJ on her social media page, as he regularly competed in marathons alongside his co-worker and thier respective spouses: Amy’s husband, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, and TJ’s wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Amy and Andrew have been married since 2010. TJ and Marilee married the same year. Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Amy and T.J. had split from their spouses before The Daily Mail published photos of the two together.

The co-anchors have been extraordinarily close for years

ABC News chief medical correspondent @DrJAshton breaks down the real reasons why holiday sales are so hard to resist.#GMA3#CyberMonday#BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/GejbPi0T2e — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) November 28, 2022

People Magazine quoted Amy about first learning she would work with TJ. “[They] said, ‘Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?’ And I almost fell out of my chair,” she said.

“My God. You couldn’t have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of because we’ve been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years.”

Robach also revealed that she, TJ, and their spouses went on double dates together. “The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We’ve gone on tons of double dates with our spouses, and my daughters babysit his daughters.”

“Basically, he’s like my brother,” she added. “We just can finish each other’s sentences. We get along so well. It’s so wonderful to have, again, it’s that trust, and you don’t always have that on the set. But I know no matter what I do or say, he’s got my back and vice versa, and that’s everything.”

‘Good Morning America’ anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes delete their Instagram accounts

‘GMA3’ anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Shortly after news of the anchors’ alleged relationship went viral, both Amy and TJ deleted their respective social media accounts, reported Us Weekly.

Earlier this week and before deactivating his social media account, TJ shared a photo with an excerpt that read: “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.” Holmes added, “Quote of the week.”

Before news of their alleged relationship broke, Amy and TJ shared photos of one another on their Instagram pages. The two trained together for the NYC Half Marathon earlier this year and also attended the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Page Six reported that Good Morning America‘s producers were “shocked” to hear of the anchors’ close relationship. The duo reportedly worked very hard to keep their burgeoning personal relationship quiet.

Amy and TJ have yet to comment publicly on the nature of their relationship. Robach was seen without her wedding ring in photos she posted to Instagram in October.

GMA 3 airs weekdays at 1 p.m. EST on ABC.

