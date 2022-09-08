‘Good Time to Be a Dog’ and 1 Other K-Drama Cha Eun-woo is Confirmed to Star In

One of the industry’s rising K-pop Idols-turned-actor is Cha Eun-woo. After starring in the K-drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty, he made a name for himself before gaining acclaim for the historical drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung. One of his most recognized roles was in the sensational teen romance K-drama, True Beauty. Cha Eun-woo has recently been confirmed to star in the webtoon drama, A Good Time to Be a Dog, among one other K-drama and a movie.

Cha Eun-woo will star in ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ K-drama.

‘A Good Time to Be a Dog’ is about a cursed woman who turns into a dog with every kiss

On Sept.4, Soompi reported Cha Eun-woo added another K-drama to his list of upcoming leading roles. The idol and actor will star in A Good Time to Be a Dog. The K-drama is based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey.

According to the webtoon description on WEBTOON, the storyline reads, “Hana has made every effort to avoid an inevitable family curse… of turning into a dog after her first kiss. Worst of all, the only way for her to break the curse is to get a second kiss. How will that work when Hana’s first kiss is with a guy who is deathly afraid of dogs?!”

A Good Time to Be a Dog focuses on a similar fantasy storyline: a woman turns into a dog with every man she kisses. But the only way to break the curse is by kissing a man who is afraid due to a traumatic event he can no longer remember.

Cha Eun-woo stars as the K-drama male lead Jin Seo-won in A Good Time to Be a Dog. Seo-won hides his painful past behind his handsome features until a fateful encounter has him wanting to change his life. The K-drama is reported to begin filming in October.

RELATED: ‘The Queen’s Umbrella’: Kim Hye-soo Plays a Devoted Mother Among the Duties of a Queen

Cha Eun-woo will star in the fantasy exorcism K-drama ‘Island’

Fans can look forward to a new type of character Cha Eun-woo has never played before in a K-drama. According to Soompi, Cha was confirmed to play one of the leading characters in the drama Island by director Bae Jong.

The storyline focuses on a group of Jeju Island characters. They face their fate of destroying the evil that wishes to wreak havoc on the world. The Fiery Priest actor, Kim Nam-gil, will play Pan, a man born with the fate to protect the world from evil. Search: WWW actor Lee Da-hee will star as a teacher named Won Mi-ho.

Cha will star as a modern, cool Catholic priest and exorcist named John in the Island K-drama. While destined to protect humanity from evil, he, too, has a dark past. Actor Sung Joon will star as Goong Tan, who grew up with Pan to eradicate evil but becomes his enemy.

Based on an original webtoon by Yoon In-wan, the K-drama will combine common Jeju Island legends and give them a modern twist to fit the fantasy theme.

RELATED: ‘Narco-Saints’: Is the Netflix Crime K-Drama Based on a True Story?

The Idol and actor will also star in an action thriller movie

So far, Cha Eun-woo is scheduled to star in two K-dramas. But the actor and idol is also set to star with a dynamic cast in an action thriller movie called Decibel. The movie’s storyline entails a terrorism threat to set off a bomb in the middle of the city with sound. In the process, a Navy commander becomes a prime target.

Actor Kim Rae-won will play the Navy commander. Meanwhile, While You Were Sleeping actor Lee Jong-suk as the loyal Navy captain. Cha joins the cast as a young Navy officer in charge of sonar. Decibel was set to premiere in the Summer of 2022.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Teaser Confirms the Return of Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su