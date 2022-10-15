Which ‘Good Times’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?

Good Times was a sitcom produced by Norman Lear and broadcast on CBS from 1974 to 1979. The series was an offshoot of Lear’s earlier comedy, Maude — a spinoff of All in the Family. Good Times chronicled the lives of the Evans family in Chicago’s high-rise projects.

For six seasons, the popular show gave viewers a look at the Evanses’ day-to-day as they navigated poverty, racial prejudice, and more. When its first 13 episodes premiered, Good Times was the 17th-highest-rated show, with a quarter of American TV viewers tuning in to watch. So, which actors from the Good Times cast are still alive?

Jimmie Walker starred as J.J. Evans, the family’s oldest son, on ‘Good Times’

Jimmie Walker was only 27 when he landed the role of James Jr., the Evans family’s oldest son, and it launched him to superstardom. However, after Good Times ended, the actor had difficulty maintaining his TV profile. But Walker returned to his previous career as a stand-up comedian when his TV role ended.

According to IMDb, the 75-year-old Walker is still performing stand-up comedy on the road for 25 to 30 weeks a year.

Over the years, the Good Times star has made some controversial comments. In 2020, fellow comedian Sampson McCormick accused Walker of homophobic behavior. McCormick claimed Walker barred him from performing as the opening act for being gay.

Esther Rolle played matriarch Florida Evans in ‘Good Times’

Esther Rolle’s performance as the matriarch of the Evans family was a driving force in television. Previously, the actor had played Florida Evans in the sitcom Maude before Good Times debuted. She went on to star in films such as Driving Miss Daisy and My Fellow Americans.

Rolle was the first recipient of the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her work in the film Summer of My German Soldier.

Unfortunately, Rolle died in 1998 at age 78 from complications related to diabetes.

John Amos portrayed James Evans Sr., Florida’s husband

John Amos was most memorable for his role as James Evans, the first Black TV dad. On Good Times, he portrayed a Korean War veteran willing to get his hands dirty and work three jobs to make ends meet.

According to BET, Amos was fired from Good Times in 1976 due to his “disruptive” on-set behavior and criticism of the show’s scripts and overall direction.

Since then, the actor has appeared on TV in Roots, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The West Wing. In addition, he has acted in films such as Let’s Do It Again, Coming to America, Die Hard 2, and Dr. Doolittle 3. The actor is 82 and resides in Colorado.

Ja’Net DuBois starred as Willona Woods, Florida’s best friend

Former model and vocalist of The Jeffersons‘ catchy theme song, “Movin’ On Up,” Ja’Net DuBois played the Evans family’s sassy neighbor Willona Woods.

After the success of Good Times, DuBois appeared in TV shows such as Roots: The Next Generation and The PJs. She also guest-starred on shows like The Facts of Life, A Different World, ER, and The Wayans Bros. The actor’s film credits include Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.

DuBois died in Glendale, California, in February 2020 at the age of 87.

Ralph Carter portrayed Michael Evans, the youngest son

Ralph Carter played Michael Evans, Florida and James’ youngest son, known for his pro-Black activism in early episodes. Although the actor is best recognized for his breakthrough performance in Good Times, he moved on to other projects.

Carter left the TV limelight to return to his first passion: theater. The 61-year-old actor resides in New York City, where he works with a group honoring Black theater. In retrospect, the Tony-winning performer says he’s glad he got to work on a legendary program such as Good Times.

Bern Nadette Stanis played Thelma Evans, the family’s only daughter

Bern Nadette Stanis portrayed the family’s only daughter, Thelma Evans. After her successful stint on Good Times, she became an author and has written five books.

In addition, the actor has played supporting roles in several shows and films, including the short-lived series Black Jesus, in which she portrayed herself.

Today, the 68-year-old is a spokesperson for the skincare brand Jeunesse.

