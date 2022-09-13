‘Good Trouble’ Boss Teases ‘Immense Consequences’ After Mariana Tries to Save Jenna

The Good Trouble Season 4 finale had a cliffhanger that will haunt you until next season. The episode ended with Mariana, Jenna, and Joaquin running for their lives as a shot is fired. All you can hear is a thud as the screen goes black. The showrunner gave a few hints about what to expect during Good Trouble Season 5.

Mariana tries to save Joaquin’s sister

During the Good Trouble Season 4 finale, Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) heads to the farm so she can rescue Joaquin’s sister, Jenna. Joaquin believes Jenna has gotten tangled in a cult. Jenna tried to get away, but her efforts were fruitless.

Jenna tells Mariana she tried to leave, but she was captured and forced to return to the farm. During the finale, Mariana decides to take matters into her own hands and break Jenna out of there. It seems like she and Jenna are going to escape undetected, but at the last minute, one of the group leaders runs out and fires a shot.

Evan and Joaquin (played by Bryan Craig) went to the farm to look for Mariana. Some fans are afraid one of them might have gotten shot. Others think it’s possible Jenna was shot. Most have ruled out Mariana because she’s the star of the show. If her character dies, the show most likely wouldn’t continue.

Who was shot during the ‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 finale?

During an interview with TV Line, Good Trouble showrunner Joanna Johnson discusses the finale and gives a brief preview of season 5. One question that comes up is the shooting scene. Who was shot? What really happened?

While Johnson didn’t say exactly who was shot, she did say the consequences will be “serious” for those involved. “There’s going to be consequences that are going to be immense,” says Johnson. “Let’s put it that way. It’s going to be serious.”

One thing Johnson did share was that Mariana’s sister, Callie (played by Maia Mitchell), hears about what she did. As you can probably guess, she’s not happy about Mariana putting her life in danger.

“I think she was channeling a little bit of a move out of Callie’s playbook and probably consciously aware that this is something [her] sister might do,” Johnson tells TV Line. “And when Callie gets wind of it in Season 5, she’s not going to be very happy with her sister doing something so foolish.”

What was Mariana thinking?

One reason for Mariana’s impulsivity is that she identifies with Joaquin and the anguish he felt when he couldn’t locate his sister. He lost contact with Jenna for a long time, and at one point he didn’t know if she was dead or alive. His story brought up some of the feelings Mariana had about Callie leaving and starting a new life.

Mariana also raced down to the farm because she genuinely cares for Joaquin. Her feelings for him likely influenced her actions. Hopefully, Mariana decides once and for all who she wants to be with.

