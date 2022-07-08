‘Good Trouble’ Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

The TV show Good Trouble is back from hiatus with season 4 episode 10. Changes are ahead for each of the characters. Here’s what happened last time on Good Trouble.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 10.

Mariana and Evan’s relationship is uncertain

Mariana (played by Cierra Ramirez) wants to reunite with Evan, but he doesn’t seem all that interested. Evan initially wanted to rekindle the relationship, but that all changed after he saw Joaquin and Mariana kissing in her loft. Joaquin kissed her first, but Evan had no way of knowing what was really going on.

Mariana doesn’t realize this is why Evan has been acting strangely. She invited him to the official launch party for Bulk Beauty, but he left shortly after his arrival. Evan saw Joaquin and Mariana talking, and all those feelings he had after he saw them kissing came rushing back.

Evan thinks there might be something going on between these two. There wasn’t much happening on the romantic front, but Evan’s coolness caused Mariana to seek comfort from Joaquin. They end up getting drunk and sleeping together. Things don’t look good for Mariana and Evan.

Isabella is being pressured to give up her baby for adoption

Isabella is faced with a tough choice. Her parents initially wanted her to get an abortion. However, it’s too late for that, so they’re now pressuring her to give the baby up for adoption. They even told her they would buy her a condo if she agreed to the arrangement.

In a fit of rage, Isabella ruined her father’s car by smashing the windows. Her car beatdown was caught on the restaurant’s security cameras, so her father is using the video to bribe her into going ahead with the adoption. He threatened to call the authorities if she doesn’t give the baby up.

Isabella doesn’t want to give up her baby. She initially went to an adoption agency, but she decided to change her mind after meeting with a therapist. The therapist asked her if she feels that she’s ready to become a mother. Isabella said she is ready. After her last meeting with the adoption agency, she threw away the packet of potential adoptive parents. (Read on to see who’s in the Good Trouble cast.)

Davia sends mixed signals and gets burned

The drama surrounding Davia and Dennis continues. After Dennis follows Davia’s suggestion, he calls a food critic and goes on a date with her. Davia says she was just testing him to see if he would “take the bait.” She wanted to see if Dennis was really into her before she told him how she feels.

It’s clear Davia is having regrets about what she did. Dennis did take the bait and now Davia is questioning everything.

Malika is facing competition

Malika is navigating her relationship with her girlfriend, Angelica (previously played by Odelya Halevi). Although Malika is in a polyamorous relationship, she’s struggling to accept that her girlfriend is dating other people. When she stops by the bar to visit Angelica, she’s surprised to see the other woman she’s dating. Both women are competing for Angelica’s heart.

