Goodbye, Mayonnaise: Ree Drummond Makes Mustard the Potato Salad Hero

Ree Drummond’s Potato Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette recipe calls for nine ingredients and not one of them is mayonnaise.

The Pioneer Woman potato salad is served with a mustard vinaigrette dressing.

Ree Drummond recommends using potatoes of the Yukon Gold variety.

Don’t like potato salad loaded with mayonnaise? Try Ree Drummond’s Potato Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette. The Pioneer Woman potato salad recipe is completely devoid of mayonnaise. Instead, as the name suggests, Drummond flavors it with mustard.

Ree Drummond’s Potato Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette recipe has 9 ingredients

Drummond’s mustard potato salad recipe, which she shared on her official Pioneer Woman website in May 2020, is simple. The Super Easy! cookbook author called it the “perfect side for any summer cookout.” There’s no long list of ingredients, just nine things she uses to throw the dish together.

Most of them can be found in the Pioneer Woman pantry or the average kitchen. Drummond’s mustard potato salad ingredients are as follows:

Shallots White wine vinegar Granulated sugar Kosher salt Potatoes Whole-grain mustard Black pepper Olive oil Fresh parsley

Ree Drummond pickles shallots while the potatoes boil

Unlike most potato salad recipes, this particular Pioneer Woman dish doesn’t start with cooking the potatoes. Rather, Drummond’s mustard potato salad begins with the shallots.

Drummond thinly slices shallots. Then she puts them in a large bowl with a splash of white vinegar, some sugar, and salt. From there, she sets the bowl aside to let the shallots pickle slightly.

Only then does she prep the potatoes. Drummond uses small Yukon Gold potatoes, the same ones Tyler Florence says are a must for creamy mashed potatoes. The blogger-turned-TV star cuts the potatoes into chunks before transferring them to a large pot of water.

Drummond covers the potatoes with an inch of water and seasons them with salt. Next, she brings the water to a simmer, cooking the potatoes until tender, about 10 minutes. When they’re done cooking, she drains the water, leaving the potatoes to sit in a colander for 10 minutes to cool.

The Pioneer Woman makes a quick mustard vinaigrette with the pickled shallots and olive oil

The vinaigrette is the third and final step of Drummond’s mustard potato salad. She whisks mustard (Drummond’s recipe calls for stone-ground) into the shallot, vinegar, and sugar mixture she previously set aside. Then she seasons it with black pepper before slowly whisking in a steady stream of olive oil until it thickens.

At this point, Drummond’s mustard potato salad is nearly done. All she has left to do is combine the still-warm potatoes with the vinaigrette. Chopped fresh parsley sprinkled over the top, another toss, and more salt and pepper, if needed, and her potato salad’s done.

All in all, Drummond’s mustard potato salad takes an estimated 30 minutes to make from start to finish. 20 minutes is dedicated to prep and another 10 to cooking. The result? A simple to make, mayonnaise-free potato salad.

