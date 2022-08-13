Most Googled Reality TV Competition Applications, How to Apply, and the Likelihood of Getting Cast

Reality TV fans often wonder what the application process is like for shows including Survivor and The Bachelor. What’s more, fans want to know the likelihood of being cast. Here’s how frequently people are searching for applications to get on popular reality TV shows, plus how you can apply to become part of the cast.

‘The Bachelor’ Logo | Aaron Poole via Getty Images

‘Survivor’ is the most sought-after reality TV application

According to entertainment experts at Jeffbet.com , Survivor is the reality TV show Americans most want to appear on. “Survivor applications” is searched on Google 63,600 times each year. As such, it’s one of the most competitive application processes — pun intended.

Survivor 45/46 casting is officially open! Good luck to you all, I would love to see my oomf’s get cast! ❤️❤️ #survivor — Hai Giang (@giangyhai) August 1, 2022

To apply to be on Survivor, visit the application online at CBS Survivor Casting. You’ll need to send in a completed application, a current photo, an audition video, and an explanation of why you want to be on the show.

Reality TV fans search more for ‘The Bachelor’ application than ‘The Bachelorette’

30,000 Americans are Googling the how to apply for The Bachelor annually. Meanwhile, 10,800 Americans are searching for the application to be on The Bachelorette.

You can apply to be on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette online or by attending a casting call. The online application asks for basic demographics, including if you’ve been married before and have children. You’ll also have to provide photos and details about your social media presence in the application for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

This Bachelor casting commercial ad is OUT OF CONTROL

“You know you hate your boyfriend. Dump him and apply for the Bachelor” #bachelorette #TheBachelorette — Andryanna Sheppard (@AndryannaTV) July 12, 2022

If you attend a casting call, the application is more detailed and asks questions about why your past relationships ended, what you’re looking for in a spouse, and why you want to go on TV to find love. Applicants for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette must also:

Be 21 years or older

Be legal residents of the United States or Canada (except Quebec)

Not be in the running for any political office (they can’t run until a year after the final episode if cast)

Be single

Submit to a background check and a psychological evaluation

Pass a COVID-19 test and STD test

‘The Circle’ application also has high search volume

The Circle receives the same number of searches as The Bachelor with 30,000 Americans interested in applying each year. To apply to be on The Circle, you’ll need to provide photos and submit a video explaining why you want to be part of the Netflix series.

Contestants must be at least 18 years old. The application also requires details like your social media profiles, follower count, and strategy for playing the game. “Bring big energy,” season 1 player Seaburn Williams told Decider regarding how to stand out when applying to be on The Circle. “And make sure if you catfish, [it’s important] to really relate to the character or it won’t work.”

Antonio DePina’s says having an audition strategy is key. “And just be yourself times 10,000,” he added. “Be super extra so they can get your personality!”

At publication, casting for The Circle Season 4 is open for US submissions. Visit The Circle casting site for more information or to apply.

Reality TV applications with less searches give you better odds

If you’re looking to step into the limelight of reality television, consider applying to a show like Say Yes to the Dress, which minimal people are looking to apply for. JeffBet.com’s report shows the search volume the applications for other reality show’s are attracting annually, including:

The Amazing Race: 26,400 searches

Love is Blind: 19,200 searches

Married at First Sight: 15,600 searches

Love Island USA: 10,800 searches

Too Hot to Handle: 9,600 searches

Wipeout: 7,200 searches

Are You The One: 6,000 searches

Queer Eye: 4,200 searches

90 Day Fiancé: 3,600 searches

Masterchef: 3,600 searches

Say Yes to the Dress: 720 searches

Remember — the lower the search traffic for the application, the better your chances are of being cast on the show.

RELATED: Complete Guide to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: When It Started, Season 6 Details, How to Stream, and More