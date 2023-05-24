New Graceland Exhibit Honors ‘Elvis’ Movie, but Some Fans Think it Should Be Made Permanent Because of Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland is where the king of rock and roll’s fans can learn even more about the entertainer on his home turf. Graceland was Presley’s home for 20 years and stores thousands of pieces of artifacts. One of the ways the Presley family home reinvents itself is with exhibits that feature information about the entertainer in a new way. Its latest features artifacts from the Baz Luhrmann feature film Elvis. Fans believe it should be made permanent because of Lisa Marie Presley’s love of the project.

Lisa Marie Presley and Austin Butler in side-by-side photographs | Frank Trapper/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Corbis via Getty Images

The ‘Elvis’ film was very important to Lisa Marie Presley

The Making of Elvis Movie Exhibit recently debuted at the entertainment hub, which stores Presley’s artifacts across the street from his Graceland home. It takes fans through the creative process for the celebrated film and follows it through its journey to the big screen, taking the story from paper to the big screen.

Per Graceland’s official site, the exhibition includes behind-the-scenes videos of making the film. It contains videos shot while researching Memphis and Tupelo during the set builds in Australia and rehearsals. Handwritten notes, scripts, storyboards, props, set pieces, and costumes are also featured.

The Elvis film was significant to Lisa Marie Presley. In May 2022, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram about her impressions of the motion picture.

“I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular.

Absolutely exquisite,” she wrote.

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. His performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” Lisa Marie continued.

Just eight months after that post and less than three days after watching Austin Butler win a Golden Globe Award for his performance, Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 at her California home.

Therefore, some fans believe the movie exhibit should be a permanent part of the artifacts at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, as Lisa Marie loved the film so much. However, the installation is scheduled to only run through September 2023.

Elvis Presley fans weigh in if the ‘Elvis’ film exhibit should have a permanent place at Graceland

In the comments of a post dedicated to the new exhibit, fans weighed in on whether or not artifacts from the Elvis movie should have a permanent place at Graceland. Many of Elvis’ followers believed that it should remain because Lisa Marie loved the film so much.

“You might as well keep this exhibit forever!! It was Lisa’s favorite film, and it deserves to be kept!!” demanded one fan.

“I’m sorry, but why is this not a permanent thing there? It’s literally his movie. It needs to stay,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Best movie EVER!!! Austin is beyond magnificent, so insanely talented!!” noted a third follower.

“Please keep this,” claimed a fourth fan.

What other exhibits are at Elvis Presley’s Memphis?

The Lisa Marie plane is an exhibit located at Elvis Presley’s Memphis | Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s Memphis hosts thousands of artifacts documenting the historical life and career of the king of rock and roll. They are housed in an entertainment and exhibit complex of over 200,000 square feet.

Along with the Making of Elvis exhibit are others that allow visitors to walk through Elvis’ life interactively. From childhood through adulthood, not one minute of Elvis Presley’s life is not featured.

Some of these exhibits include Elvis the Entertainer. There, fans can see up-close walls of gold and platinum records, his stunning jumpsuits, and other priceless memorabilia.

For car enthusiasts, Presley Motors Museum holds dozens of Elvis’ most prized automobiles, lovingly resorted to mint condition. Elvis: Dressed to Rock features Elvis’ on-stage style from 1969-1977.

Other displays include one dedicated to football, another to karate, and a third to Lisa Marie Presley. Still, others have his army experience, a Hollywood backlot tour, and even a room dedicated to famous performers who the king of rock and roll inspired.

Also on display are Elvis’ two private plans. Fans can walk aboard and tour the Lisa Marie plane, which Elvis used for two years. After Elvis’ 1977 death, the Lisa Marie and the Hound Dog II planes became permanent fixtures at Graceland.