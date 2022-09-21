How Many Grammy Awards Has Shania Twain Won?

Country pop superstar Shania Twain has left an indelible mark on the world of music thanks to her three decades of contributions to entertainment. Over the years, the Canadian singer has been honored for her work by several entities, including the Grammy Awards.

Shania Twain | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shania Twain debuted in the early 1990s

Shania Twain debuted in 1993 with her self-titled debut album, but it wasn’t until her sophomore album, 1995’s The Woman in Me, when her career began to pick up steam. The album was fronted by singles including “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”, “Any Man of Mine,” and “The Woman in Me (Needs the Man in You).”

Twain’s 1997 album Come On Over made her an international sensation. With hit singles including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One,” the album launched Twain to new heights. The album was certified double diamond with over 20 million copies, and she spent all of 1998 and 1999 touring the world in support of the album.

Shania Twain has won 5 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy first acknowledged Shania Twain‘s contributions after the release of The Woman in Me. The album won Best Country Album at the 1996 Grammy Awards; she was nominated that same year for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “Any Man of Mine,” as well as Best New Artist.

Following the release of Come On Over, Twain was nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “You’re Still the One” and Album of the Year. She went home with two golden gramophones that night for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One.”

The following year, Twain picked up two more Grammy Awards for her collection. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” won for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, while “Come On Over” won for Best Country Song.

In total, Twain has five Grammy Awards out of 18 nominations over the years.

Her career today

Shania Twain took a step back from the spotlight in the mid-2000s following her diagnosis with Lyme disease that threatened to end her career. It took her years to get back in the saddle — no pun intended — and regain the confidence to get back on stage.

Twain made her grand return to performing in 2012 in her first Las Vegas residency show, Shania: Still the One. The show ran for two years and saw Twain putting on an unforgettable show, including riding in on a motorcycle for a recreation of the “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” music video. Following the conclusion of the residency, Twain went back on the road in 2015 on her Rock This Country Tour.

In 2017, Twain released Now, her first studio album in 15 years since her 2002 diamond-certified album Up!. She embarked on another world tour in support of the album the following year.

After coming off the road again, Twain made her way back to the Las Vegas Strip. She launched Let’s Go!, her second Vegas residency, in 2019. The show wrapped up in September 2022.

RELATED: Shania Twain ‘Enjoyed’ Her High School Job at McDonald’s: ‘I Got So Good at Those Fries’