Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir Becomes Emotional Recalling How He Faced Jerry Garcia’s Death – ‘I’m Not Sure I Ever Did’

Surviving Grateful Dead original band member Bob Weir reflected on the death of Jerry Garcia, becoming emotional that the only way he could face the loss was by hitting the road with the band.

Garcia had a heart attack in 1995 and died at age 53. The loss came as a massive shock to Garcia’s bandmates and fans. His death on August 9 is marked every year as the “The Days Between” during the nine days of mourning between his birthday on August 1 and his death.

Despite Garcia being gone for more than 25 years, Weir still reflects on it with overwhelming emotion.

Bob Weir never got over Jerry Garcia’s death

Weir appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside CNN’s Anderson Cooper, which is when host Andy Cohen discussed Cooper’s new podcast that explores grief. Cohen, who is a massive Dead fan wondered how Weir reacted and digested losing Garcia.

Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia | Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

“Well, I’ll tell you what …,” Weir said on the WWHL After Show as he paused to reflect on the loss. “I’m not sure I ever did. I was just wondering about that. And what I did is … what am I gonna do? I’m gonna hit the road. That’s what Jerry would have wanted me to do. And I did. I stayed on the road for a very long time after Jerry checked out.”

Jerry is always with him on tour and Bob sees him in his dreams

Weir became a little emotional as he recalled the feelings he experienced after Garcia’s death. “And by the time I finally came home and my wounds were all licked … I was OK,” he said. “I guess I processed the grief to a greater extent than not, just by playing.”

Cooper said he learned from talking to guests on his podcast that people will turn to other things that allow the person who died to remain alive in many ways. Hitting the road with the Grateful Dead allowed Garcia to endure. “Yeah, I found him there,” Weir exclaimed. “I could hear him in the back of my head. I could feel him.”

Weir could even feel Garcia giving him musical direction during their sets. “If you gotta go there, don’t do that,” Weir recalled getting Garcia’s advice from beyond. “Our relationship never changed much. It was very much alive. And he shows up in my dreams.”

What does Bob Weir think about Jonah Hill playing Jerry Garica?

Weir also offered his thoughts on possibly “seeing” Garcia again in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Grateful Dead biopic when actor Jonah Hill “becomes” Garcia. He also mused about seeing himself being portrayed in the upcoming film.

Grateful Dead co-founder @BobWeir shares his thoughts on Martin Scorsese's upcoming biopic about the band. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/ZeyBMnhTOS — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 5, 2022

“I used to be a bunch taller than I am now,” he said. “But I don’t know if they’re gonna be going for that kind of continuity.” A virtual fan wondered who should play him in the film. “Who should play me? Somebody with some guitar chops,” he said.

He then turned to Hill taking on the role of Garcia. “Jonah Hill is an interesting choice for Jerry,” Weir said. “Especially given that I think they want to set this early in our years. And Jonah’s not early in his years particularly. So I don’t know how they are gonna make that work.”