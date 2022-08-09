‘Grease’ Star Eddie Deezen: 5 Other Movies You Know Him From

Grease remains one of the best musical movies of all time, but die-hard fans who love the actors have had a tough time. Along with the sad news of star Olivia Newton-John’s death comes the news that Eddie Deezen, who played Eugene Felsnic in Grease is mentally unfit to stand trial as he stands accused of several crimes. Deezen also have five other notable movie roles aside from Grease.

‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen | David Livingston/Getty Images

What did Eddie Deezen do? ‘Grease’ actor who played Eugene Felsnic in trouble in Maryland

Deezen reportedly entered a private nursing home in Maryland on April 8, 2022. He stands accused of assault and disorderly conduct, per TMZ. He forced his way into the home after being asked to leave and nearly gained entrance to a resident’s room. Deezen also attempted to break into a neighbor’s house the same night, reports TMZ.

Deezen, who reportedly left personal notes behind for some nursing home residents, was originally charged with burglary, trespassing, and disturbing the peace in Allegany County, Maryland. However, the state declared him unfit to stand trial because of a mental condition. Deezen remains in the care of the Maryland Department of Public Health, per TMZ.

Playing Eugene Felsnic in Grease and the 1982 follow-up Grease 2 remain Deezen’s most identifiable role, but entertainment fans probably recognize his face and voice from several other movies and TV shows.

5 Other Eddie Deezen movies to know from his career

Grease provided Deezen with one of his first acting credits, and it was his big breakthrough. He’s worked fairly consistently from the late 1970s to the mid 2010s, and he has five other movies aside from the two Grease to know:

A year after Grease’s release, Deezen had a sizable role as Herbie Kazlminsky in Steven Spielberg’s 1979 self-described demolition derby of a movie, 1941.

Christopher Lee also acted in 1941, and he and Deezen both starred in 1980’s ​​Steigler and Steigler, per IMDb.

Another of Deezen’s most notable roles came in 1983’s WarGames. He played Malvin, one of the computer programmers who helps Matthew Broderick’s character get another step closer to successfully hacking into a computer.

Deezen provided the voice of the know-it-all kid in The Polar Express in 2004.

He voiced one of the seagulls in 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Deezen’s TV work included a guest-starring role on Punky Brewster in 1984, several mid-90s episodes of the animated The Pink Panther series, and voicing Mandark in Dexter’s Laboratory.

Other times the actor found himself in trouble

"Grease" alum Eddie Deezen has reportedly been transferred to state care in Maryland after allegedly burglarizing a nursing home last April.https://t.co/bszgMNxw2c — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 8, 2022

The 2022 nursing home incident wasn’t the first time Deezen found himself in trouble.

Deezen had an encounter with police in September 2021. The actor caused a disturbance at a restaurant, and he refused to leave. He allegedly threw various items at officers before police escorted him out and arrested him, TMZ reported.

Earlier in 2021, a waiter at a restaurant Deezen frequented accused him of harassing her over her appearance. The actor later claimed the waiter cyber-bullied him, TMZ reported in a separate story.

Eddie Deezen waits to stand trial in Maryland over his April 2022 incident. It’s just one unfortunate situation the actor has found himself in recently.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

