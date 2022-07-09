Green Day Singer Billie Joe Armstrong’s Sons Are Also Musicians

After over 30 years in the business, Billie Joe Armstrong is known for his iconic punk style and timeless punk rock and pop-rock music. As the lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter of Green Day, Armstrong built a career that has inspired other budding artists throughout the years. However, one of his most notable influences is his two sons’ passion for performing. The “Wake Me Up When September Ends” singer has two sons who share his musical talents and are on track to continue making a lasting mark on the music industry.

(L-R): Joseph Armstrong, Adrienne Armstrong, Billie Joe Armstrong and Jakob Armstrong attend the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Billie Joe Armstrong’s oldest son is Joey Armstrong. Like his father, Joey started his journey as a musician at a young age. According to Insider, Joey has been the drummer and backup singer for SWMRS, an alternative rock band, since 2004. While the band has been inactive since 2019, Joey continues his musical passion by hoping he can act as a mentor to others starting their path down music row.

Armstrong’s youngest son, Jakob Danger, has followed closely in his father’s footsteps. Danger is a singer-songwriter and guitarist in his punk band, Mt. Eddy, and as a solo artist. Since Mt. Eddy’s formation in 2017, the band changed its name to Ultra Q. He is determined to make his own mark on the music industry instead of riding the shirt tails of the fame his family already established. Danger is well on his way to making a name for himself with a large following, and Ultra Q is picking up traction with multiple shows.

The punk rock legend’s two sons prove that the apple doesn’t fall from the tree and that music run in the family’s blood. While Joey and Jakob have different musical styles than Green Day fans may expect, there’s no denying that the “21 Guns” artist inspired the family to continue the musical tradition.

How Billie Joe Armstrong made his mark on the music industry

Recording a song titled “Look up Love” at only the age of five, Billie Joe Armstrong’s passion for music only grew from that point. By age 15, he co-founded the band Sweet Children, later changed to Green Day, with childhood friend Mike Dirnt. The band’s 1994 LP, Dookie, sent Green Day onto everyone’s radar. From there, the band became to be known as one of the most famous rock bands throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Besides Armstrong’s influential punk rock music style creating chart-topping and award-winning hits, he became known for his iconic punk rock style that fans continue to mimic. The band’s success reached beyond the millions of records sold by having a Broadway musical adapted from Green Day’s widely popular album, American Idiot. The show won two Tony Awards and featured two appearances of Armstrong as St. Jimmy in 2010 and 2011.

What Billie Joe Armstrong is up to now

Billie Joe Armstrong is a big supporter of his son’s music. NME covered the Green Day frontman’s remarks on his kids’ work in a 2016 interview. “I’m a fan of their music. I think Jacob is a great songwriter,” he said. Armstrong added, “And then SWMRS, Joey is an unbelievable drummer. He really has honed in his craft.” The punk music star ended the interview saying, “I’m really proud of them; I’m proud of both of them. They’re great.”

As for his career, Armstrong isn’t slowing down. After a delay on Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour due to COVID, the band is back on the road in 2022. In September 2022, Green Day will headline the Sea.Hear.Now. Festival with Stevie Nicks.

