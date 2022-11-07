Greg’s Phone Call in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ Episode 2 Might Not Be as Sinister as Fans Think

Things get even more tense between Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg (Jon Gries) at the end of The White Lotus Sicily Episode 2. In the final moments of “Italian Dream,” fans learn Greg is hiding a big secret from his wife. Some fans think Greg is up to something sinister behind Tanya’s back; others think his phone call might be more pure. The White Lotus Season 2 hasn’t revealed any more details about who dies, but Greg’s conversation at the end of “Italian Dream” could provide a clue.

‘The White Lotus’ theory about Tanya’s husband wanting to kill her

At the end of “Italian Dream,” Greg makes a phone call to an unknown party. “Yeah, she’s clueless as usual,” he tells whoever is on the other line. “I’ll be home tomorrow when I get in. Alright, yeah — I love you, too.”

The White Lotus fans on Reddit have already discussed the idea of Greg’s plan to kill Tanya for her money (which also explains why he was so mad about Tanya’s assistant being on the trip). But there are other fans who think Greg’s call was less nefarious.

‘White Lotus’ new episode sparks a fan theory about Greg’s phone call

After witnessing Greg’s call at the end of The White Lotus Sicily Episode 2, one Redditor pointed out how Greg might not have been talking with a lover. “It was a family member,” they suggested.

“What if Greg’s illness came back but he doesn’t want to ruin Tanya’s vacation?” they posed. “He’s very worried, which explains that scene where he’s sitting up in bed with a worried/pensive look on his face while Tanya’s sleeping.”

They think Greg is telling a loved one Tanya is “clueless” about his illness coming back. Instead of leaving Sicily to deal with work, this fan thinks Greg is going home to seek treatment from a doctor. This misunderstanding could cause the dominos to start falling in season 2 of The White Lotus.

“So then Tanya thinks he’s cheating and her rage grows throughout the course of the season as she picks up on more ‘clues’ which are really just misdirections on [creator] Mike White’s part to trick us all into thinking Greg is cheating,” they added. “What if this culminates in Tanya going so out of her mind in a jealous rage that she pushes Greg off a cliff, only to find out after the fact that he was never cheating at all?”

A viable theory about who dies this season. However, Greg has been a red herring before.

Greg has been sick since the first season of ‘The White Lotus’

“There’s something you should know,” Greg tells Tanya in The White Lotus Season 1. “I’ve had some health issues,” explains Greg. “Don’t be surprised if I suddenly drop dead.”

Greg’s illness was a red herring in the first season, as was Mark’s (Steve Zahn) cancer. Toward the end of The White Lotus Season 1, fans learned Armond (Murray Bartlett) was killed by Shane (Jake Lacy), who stabbed him with a knife.

Is Greg after Tanya’s fortune or is he trying to protect her from the truth about his health? Tune in to new episodes of The White Lotus Sicily Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET to find out.

