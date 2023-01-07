Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Celebrate 4th Collaboration, ‘White Noise,’ Since Meeting 12 Years Ago

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are two of the most celebrated filmmakers of today, earning Oscar nominations and attracting top talent to their projects. The real-life romantic partners just released White Noise, marking their fourth collaboration.

Noah Baumbach’s divorce from Jennifer Jason Leigh inspired ‘Marriage Story’

Scarlett Johansson on collaboration with Noah Baumbach on #MarriageStory: "We talked a lot about, not just our experience with divorce, but all kinds of intimate relationships. We talked a lot about our families, our own parents, past relationships." https://t.co/5e6nYqgMqo #NYFF pic.twitter.com/Bjt5H5YzHR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 6, 2019

Baumbach was married to actor Jennifer Jason Leigh when he met Gerwig on the set of 2010’s Greenberg. Baumbach and Leigh met in 2001 and got married four years later. They share a son.

Leigh filed for divorce in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. Baumbach used the divorce as inspiration for his Oscar-nominated Marriage Story. The movie tells the story of a couple, made up of a director and a former teen actor, navigating a contentious divorce.

Baumbach and Gerwig started dating the year after Leigh filed for divorce. Their romantic relationship also started a working relationship, where the pair co-wrote movies that Gerwig starred in.

The movies Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig have collaborated on

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach revealed that collaborating on Netflix film “White Noise” inspired how they penned the “Barbie” script. https://t.co/8QSrMWIpkw pic.twitter.com/TUrsC7ZSRa — IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 3, 2023

Their first project as a couple was Frances Ha, a 2012 film the pair co-wrote, and Gerwig starred in. Baumbach directed the movie and was the one who came up with the idea. Once he decided to cast Gerwig as the lead, the couple started writing the film together.

In 2015, Baumbach and Gerwig collaborated on their third movie, Mistress America. Once again, Gerwig starred in and co-wrote the film, while Baumbach directed and co-wrote. The couple also served as producers on the movie.

This year marks the couple’s fourth movie collaboration, Netflix’s White Noise. Baumbach wrote and directed the movie, with Gerwig starring alongside Adam Driver and Don Cheadle. Baumbach adapted the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo for his script, at Gerwig’s encouragement.

“I was so excited about him adapting it, and then he said, ‘Well, who should play Babette?’ And I said, ‘Me,’” Gerwig said in an interview with Netflix. She said she was almost joking, unsure that the movie would even be made because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig’s growing family

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach at the White Noise premiere | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Gerwig and Baumbach are notoriously private and did not even publicly confirm their relationship until 2018 when they walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The following year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Harold. Gerwig went into labor just 24 hours after completing the rough cut of Little Women, her 2019 film.

This year, during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Gerwig announced that she and Baumbach are expecting their second child together. The couple also have another creative project in the works.

The creative couple’s upcoming project

A new look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig's 'BARBIE' pic.twitter.com/B92QaRGrS6 — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) June 23, 2022

Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie is set to release next year. She and Baumbach co-wrote the script, and Gerwig directed the movie. Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll, with Ryan Gosling as Ken. The cast is rounded out by other A-List stars, like Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera.