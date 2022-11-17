‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Says She’ll Be Back to ‘Visit’ the Show

It’s hard to imagine what Grey’s Anatomy would be like without its star. Ellen Pompeo gave a message to fans and revealed she’ll be back to visit.

Why is Ellen Pompeo taking a break from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jesse Williams Answers if the Show Could Continue Without Ellen Pompeo

Pompeo has starred as Meredith Grey since the first season of Grey’s Anatomy. She has been one of the few remaining original stars on the show.

But that changes with season 19. The show’s fall finale is called, “Meredith leaves Seattle.” The mother decided to move to Boston, where Zola (Aniela Gumbs) can attend a better school, and she’ll be doing research on Alzheimer’s with the funding of the Avery Foundation.

In real life, Pompeo decided to cut down on her role as Meredith to eight episodes this season because she’ll be in a Hulu limited series. She’ll continue to do the voiceover for the episodes as Meredith and be an executive producer, according to Deadline.

Pompeo plans to visit ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the future

My heart breaks for them. ? pic.twitter.com/sEe8xWFiMz — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Reveals Her Endgame Plan With Shonda Rhimes Might Change

On Nov. 17, Pompeo posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a yellow turtleneck. She captioned the post with a message to fans.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE,” it reads.

It’s been a question of when or if Pompeo will ever leave for some time. But it seems like that didn’t lessen the blow to fans.

Fans grieve Pompeo’s exit with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ quotes

“There’s also no one like her. And when she leaves this place…we’ll feel it.” Yeah, I can feel the tears coming. ? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/E7uQTckcY6 — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 11, 2022

Many fans dramatically reacted to the announcement in the comment section. Some of them turned to memorable quotes from the show.

“SOMEONE SEDATE ME,” one fan wrote.

“Pls don’t leave me — Pick me, choose me, LOVE ME,” someone else commented.

Other fans simply shared their feelings about the star leaving. “Oh my God… oh my god… Meredith is like that close friend… I haven’t get over Cristina leaving…” someone else admitted.

“So let me just run it back from Season 1 because nah,” another person refused.

“I was in such deep denial that I still didn’t believe it but this makes it real. So glad you are doing what’s right for you – to give 19 years of your life to something is HUGE!! You deserve this,” one person wrote.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Says Meredith and Nick’s Love Story Is ‘Helpful to People’