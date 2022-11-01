‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Agree With Teddy About Owen, ‘They’ve Always Been Doomed’

Not all friends are doomed as lovers. But Grey’s Anatomy fans think one couple should’ve never fallen in love. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) are married with children, and fans reveal their true feelings about them.

Teddy tells Link that dating can ruin friendships on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

“Haunted” showed Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) admitting to Teddy that he has feelings for Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). This was after Jo was in danger of getting hurt by a patient.

But he explained he might’ve missed his moment since Jo revealed her feelings for him last season. He was too focused on his breakup with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) to react properly. Lately, he’s been busy hooking up and dating other women.

Teddy gave him shocking advice. “It’s for the best,” she told Link. “Just keep sleeping with other women until those feelings pass.” She added, “Owen and I were best friends. I would’ve been the person he’d call for advice when he ruined his life, and now we’re married. So when he ruins his life, he also ruins mine, and there’s nothing like ruining each other’s lives to ruin a friendship.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans think the couple is doomed

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Kevin McKidd as Owent Hunt on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Liliane Lathan via Getty Images

Fans have a lot to say about the unhappy couple this season. One Reddit thread started with someone complaining about Teddy being abusive.

“She straight up hates him, like venomously hates it’s wild hahaha they’re just a toxic cesspool that never stops churning haha,” one person commented.

“She is checked out of the relationship,” someone claimed.

“The whole relationship was doomed from the start they should have stayed best friends,” another fan added.

“Owen and Teddy are doomed; they’ve always been doomed. They just don’t match,” one commenter claimed.

Some fans think Teddy might have an affair

The scene left Link looking shocked. He later gave Jo advice for her sprained arm, and she gave him Halloween candy. Teddy also talked to Owen about a touching moment when they were just friends. He fell asleep and she pulled his blanket off for it.

Fans in the same Reddit thread wondered in the scene between Link and Teddy will lead to something scandalous.“I can’t stand her this season. She’s so draining. Like I’m almost certain she’s gonna have an affair maybe with link?” someone predicted.

“Oh gosh I really hope she doesn’t have an affair with Link,” another fan replied.

“Yesssss my wife and I think so too,” one fan agreed.

Fans will have to keep watching. But it looks like Link is still very interested in Jo, but willing to try to stay friends with her. Meanwhile, Teddy and Owen are in a rocky place after he breaks the law.

