‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Hope ‘Private Practice’ Returns With Addison’s New Story

Grey’s Anatomy once again addressed real-world medical issues. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) wants to help with a crisis in the country, and fans hope this means Private Practice could return.

Addison Montgomery finds a new purpose on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The episode “When I Get to the Border” showed Addison and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) driving to help out in a family planning center. They agree to pick up a woman who has an ectopic pregnancy in Idaho, so she can get treatment in a state that isn’t affected by anti-abortion laws.

Sadly, the patient started hemorrhaging. Addison tried to slow the bleeding by inserting a balloon. But the traffic slowed them down too much, and the mother died.

Addison talked about her anger over the thought of more women dying because of these laws. She wants to do more in other states. Bailey said she should go to southern Illinois because it’s near Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

She also offered Addison Ben’s (Jason Winston George) PRT, an O.R. on wheels. The city sidelined it, so it’s currently not being used.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans hope ‘Private Practice’ returns to follow Addison’s move

The episode’s ending means Addison probably won’t be on Grey’s Anatomy for a while. But Reddit fans hoped this story meant their other beloved medical show could come back.

“Shonda has said she wants to bring back Private Practice. Watching Addy makes me want it so bad. (Assuming she isn’t planning a full time Grey’s return),” one fan wrote.

“I need Charlotte king back,” someone else replied.

“Man if she came in as chief I will be happy,” another fan added.

“And this is such a cool concept. Recently there’s been stories about Planned Parenthood launching mobile ​​abortion clinic.” a viewer commented.

“OMG PLEASE BAILEY AND ADDISON PRIVATE PRACTICE REBOOT PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE??? Edit but I guess that would pull Ben from Seattle unless they split up arguing over this… it would definitely give him an interesting twist for the show,” one fan begged.

“Mobile practice!” someone joked.

Shonda Rhimes says ‘Private Practice’ has more stories to tell

So what did the show creator really say about the spinoff? Deadline reported Rhimes misses multiple shows.

“I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn’t finish telling our stories on Private Practice,” she said. “We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically.”

Private Practice ended in 2013. Rhimes has moved on to getting a deal with Netflix. But it looks like her ABC shows still has a special place in her heart.

