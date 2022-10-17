‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to Addison’s Teaser and Her ‘Emily in Paris’ Look

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 introduced a new class. But it’s also bringing back stars from season 1. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is back, and fans have a lot to say about her outfit.

Addison had an emotional moment with Meredith last season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

So what’s our ship ship name tho if its all three of us? Merddisonelia?! ? Season 19 of #GreysAnatomy premieres October 6th on @ABCNetwork and streaming on @Hulu ??? pic.twitter.com/N3dR7hkjH7 — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) September 18, 2022

Season 18 showed Addison and Meredith reconnecting for the first time since Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) death. The episode ended with Addison going to Meredith’s home and meeting their kids.

Walsh told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “Just the experience was such an overwhelming sense memory and a bundle of memories and emotions. So and plus the great script. So it was really just very powerful to be there.”

The actor said there were discussions of her coming back for season 19. “But yeah, I just know that there’s going to be massive, just a lot in store for the next season, a lot of changes, a lot of really cool, I think new beginnings and different, just different places that the show is going to go,” she said.

It’s confirmed Addison is back. Fans have a lot to say about the teaser for her character.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans react to Addison’s ‘Emily in Paris’ outfit

World-Renowned Surgeon. Periodt. ? ? Dr. Addie is back in the house this Thursday 10.20…. I’ll see you interns there ? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/HMkgKdzBVG — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) October 14, 2022

The OB/GYN is back to help out at Grey Sloan Memorial once again. A picture of Addison was released of her wearing a cobalt blue dress with a pattern on it. It also has a gold belt buckle.

Walsh’s Emily in Paris character, Madeline Wheeler is from Chicago and is known for wearing loud patterns and colors. Fans noticed this new Addison outfit is similar to that on Reddit.

“The dress kind of makes it look like she ran to film Grey’s straight from the ‘Emily in Paris’ set,” one person wrote.

“I miss her old outfits,” another fan commented.

Other fans focused on what could happen with her character this season. “I didn’t see last nights episode yet (will be watching tonight) but I am curious to see what her dynamic will be like with Luke. He should be old enough to remember her being with Derek and Luke (Niko Terho) idolized Derek,” someone added.

“I’d also like to see his relationship with Meredith. Technically she’s his aunt too, and Zola/the other kids are his cousins… presumably he has some sort of relationship with them?” another person theorized.

Which season 19 episode will show Addison’s return?

Soon fans will have their questions answered. But it looks like Addison’s style has changed this season.

Addison’s first episode back airs on Thursday, Oct. 20. The teaser shows Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) telling the interns they’ll be learning from her. This is the same story as last season. Hopefully, these interns will soak in the knowledge she gives them.

