‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to Owen and Teddy’s Bickering, Call It ‘Toxic’ and ‘Funny’

Grey’s Anatomy had a couple return, but their relationship is on the rocks. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) are back and fans had a lot to say about their bickering.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 Episode 2, “Wasn’t Expecting That.”]

Owen and Teddy return for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19

Kevin McKidd as Owent Hunt and Kim Raver as Teddy Altman on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Ron Batzdorff via Getty Images

Last season, Owen was outed for illegally giving dying veterans drugs to end their suffering. Teddy found out and told him to stop. But they had a hard decision to make once someone reported Owen.

Teddy said they had to go on the run. They packed their things and season 18 ended with them on a flight.

The premiere of season 19 ended with the married couple returning from going on the run. They hired an expensive lawyer and got the charges dropped.

“Wasn’t Expecting That” showed Teddy is back to her job. But Owen agreed not to do anything without supervision. This meant Teddy would step in to watch him, which led to more bickering between them.

Teddy and Owen vented about their frustrations to other people. Teddy admitted to drinking more while they were away, but she won’t leave Owen because he’s the father of her children.

Owen said he was miserable while away with Teddy. He tried to surf, hang out with the kids, and write letters to distract himself. Owen claimed he still loved Teddy but knows she resents him at work and at home.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans are torn on Owen and Teddy

Owen hasn’t been loved by fans for a while. So it’s not surprising some Reddit fans hated these scenes between the couple.

“Can Teddy and Owen go at least five episodes in a row without an argument?” one fan asked.

“Now this is the inevitable conclusion of their relationship if they ever got together like they were never meant to be together and now they are,” someone theorized.

“Can they just go?” another person asked. However, there were some fans who found the scenes fun.

“I dunno I’m kinda here for Teddy sh***ing on Owen/b****ing at him constantly. It’s hilariously satisfying,” someone else replied.

“On one hand Teddy and Owen arguing is annoying. On the other hand, their marriage would be as toxic as it is,” another commenter added.

“Owen usually annoys me but they’re actually making me laugh tonight, especially seeing their BS through Yasuda’s eyes,” one person claimed.

Will Owen and Teddy divorce?

The characters are no strangers to divorce. Owen and Cristina Yang’s (Sandra Oh) marriage didn’t last. Before Owen, Teddy was a widow to Henry Burton (Scott Foley).

Teddy and Owen were friends with a lot of history before getting married. It’s unlikely they’ll go their separate ways after getting married as recently as season 18. But it looks like they’ll have a lot to overcome. Teddy doesn’t trust Owen after everything he puts at risk. They’re also broke after how much money they spent on lawyers. Fans will have to keep watching to see how it will all get resolved.

