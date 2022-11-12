‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Say the Loss of Meredith’s House Is Like a ‘Death’

Grey’s Anatomy has changed greatly over the years. That’s continuing with season 19, where fans watched Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) see her house burn.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Grey’s Anatomy episode, “Thunderstruck.”]

Meredith is making big changes in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19

Season 19 showed Zola (Aniela Gumbs) having panic attacks. Meredith found out Zola is gifted and needs to change her education.

“When I Get to the Border” showed Zola liking a school in Boston. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) asked Meredith why she doesn’t look for a cure for Alzheimer’s to address Zola’s other source of anxiety. He offered her funding through his foundation. The episode ended with Zola and Meredith deciding to move to Boston.

“Thunderstruck” started with Meredith sending an email out to everyone in the hospital that she was leaving. There was also a huge thunderstorm that day. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) was helping with packing up Meredith’s house and watching her children.

But the house was struck by lightning. The episode ended with the family safely outside while watching the iconic house burn down.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans say the loss of Meredith’s house is a like a ‘death’

“There’s also no one like her. And when she leaves this place…we’ll feel it.” Yeah, I can feel the tears coming. ? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/E7uQTckcY6 — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 11, 2022

The episode’s ending was emotional for many fans. They shared those reactions on Reddit.

“Why was I crying harder about Meredith’s house burning than some character’s death,” one person asked.

“I was totally crying about the house,” another fan replied. “It is a character in the show. It was where we first met McDreamy. It is as much a part of the show as any character because so many important things happened there. I was so sad about it burning. It really solidified Meredith leaving. There is nothing left to return to at this point.”

“I mean, the house has been here since day 1. The only others that have been here for that long are Meredith (who’s leaving), Richard (who’s been supposed to retire for 20 years lmao) and Miranda (and if anything happens to her this show is done.)” a third person noted.

“Honestly, same. I almost cried, but then I stopped myself,” a fan admitted.

Meredith is taking at least 1 thing with her to Boston

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fans are correct. Grey’s Anatomy started with Meredith waking up in the house she inherited from her mother for her first day at the hospital. She moved into the house Derek built for her, but she sold it and returned to her old home.

It looks like Meredith will be taking a lot less with her to Boston. The one thing we know that survived the fire is the post-it Meredith and Derek used to get married. Maggie found it in a frame and took it outside with her.

