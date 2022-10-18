‘Grey’s Anatomy’: When Does Jesse Williams Return as Jackson in Season 19?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 is getting more familiar faces. Jesse Williams is back as Jackson Avery. Here is the episode fans can expect him and what Jackson will be doing.

Jackson pushed Meredith to take a new job in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18

Season 18 ended with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) reaching the end of her rope. Grey Sloan’s teaching program was closed down after an investigation. Bailey quit because the stress was affecting her health.

Jackson and April (Sarah Drew) returned to the hospital. Bailey quit and gave Meredith her keys to her office as Chief of Surgery. Jackson also pressured her to take the job.

She agreed to take it, meaning she wasn’t going to take that exciting job in Minnesota. Season 19 shows Meredith welcoming a new class of interns. Bailey likes to keep tabs on the hospital by coming back and watching surgeries. But she’s still taking a break from work.

Jesse Williams returns for Season 19, Episode 5

Jackson will be back to check in on how Grey Sloan Memorial is going under Meredith’s supervision. Deadline reports Williams will guest star and direct the fifth episode.

This episode is titled “When I Get to the Border,” where Meredith and Jackson will interact on a trip to Boston, where Jackson lives. Drew will not be in the episode.

Those aren’t the only characters on the move. Bailey and Addison (Kate Walsh) go on a road trip to a family planning center. They have to tend to a patient who has an ectopic pregnancy.

Jesse Williams said being with the new interns made him nostalgic

Grey’s Anatomy has made a lot of references to the show’s first season in season 19. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) found out he accidentally slept with an intern when she came in for her first day. The new class of interns also hangs out in the hallway on stretchers like Meredith’s class of interns.

Williams said he remembered his early days while working with the new cast. “It reminded me of when I came in in a crop of four residents that had to learn the ropes,” he told E! News. “They were kinda fumbling and figuring it out—both as actors and as characters, figuring out their role in this big, intimidating space. So it was really great to work with them. They’re all talented and offer something different.”

It’s unclear if the actor worked with them in scenes or only as a director. But soon, fans will get to see the episode for themselves on Thursday, Nov. 3.

