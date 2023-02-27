‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Who Lives in Meredith’s House After It Burned?

A tradition continues in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. Here is what happened to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) house and who moved in after it caught fire.

What happened to Meredith Grey’s house on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

A journey that has come full circle. ? Stream #GreysAnatomy on Hulu now. pic.twitter.com/4sJXJqdq7A — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 24, 2023

The episode “Thunderstruck” took place during a dangerous storm. Meredith has already started packing up her beloved home to move to Boston, where Zola (Aniela Gumbs) found a good school to challenge her, and Meredith will be researching a cure for Alzheimer’s.

But, of course, Meredith couldn’t leave without a dramatic exit. The house where the show started caught on fire. The episode ended with unclear how much of the house was standing after the fire was put out.

The good news is that Meredith and her children were safe. The framed post-it note that Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and Meredith used to get married was brought out of the house too.

Who lives in Meredith’s house after it burned in season 19?

The season continued with “I’ll Follow the Sun.” Luckily, the house is standing, but there was damage to the attic. Meredith continues with her plan to leave Grey-Sloan Memorial for Boston. But someone has to ensure the home’s repairs are going smoothly.

The episode ended with Dr. Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) and Dr. Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) showing up at the house with their bags. “Grey gave me a key,” Simone told him. “She said there’s a hole in the attic, but if I don’t mind overseeing the repairs, I could stay here.”

Lucas said Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) told him the same. They acknowledged that they have chemistry. But Simone just got out of a serious relationship, and living together might be too complicated to hook up.

“As long as we call it for what it is, no harm, no foul, right?” he asked her. That means he might just be a rebound for her.

Of course, the flirty pair aren’t the only ones living there. Dr. Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) also pops up with her own set of keys from Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary). All of it felt in line with how the show began with young doctors who are learning together and living together.

What will happen to Meredith Grey?

As one chapter closes, a new one opens. Don't miss Meredith's farewell to Seattle tonight at 9/8c on ABC and stream on Hulu. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/QsYS3WJzQy — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 23, 2023

Pompeo is taking a break from the show. But the episode clarified that Meredith is alive and well in the Grey’s Anatomy universe.

“As long as the sun rises on your life, there will be new dragons to slay,” Meredith said as a narrator. “So the end of my story isn’t any kind of ever after because I am still alive. I’m still here.”

The mention of the sun refers to a conversation between Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Meredith in their last scene. “You are a gifted surgeon with an extraordinary mind,” Cristina told her. “Don’t let what he wants eclipse what you need. He’s very, very dreamy. But he’s not the sun. You are.”