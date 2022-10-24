‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Could Zola Take Meredith’s Place as the Star 1 Day?

The future of Grey’s Anatomy is up in the air season by season. But season 19 gave a new possibility of where things can go with Zola’s (Aniela Gumbs) new story.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans will see less of Meredith in season 19

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: This 1 Comment From Zola Has Fans Ugly Crying Over Derek Shepherd’s Death All Over Again

Fans have been questioning how much longer the medical show can go and if Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, will ever leave it. Deadline reported fans would see less of her for season 19.

Meredith will be in eight episodes and narrate all the episodes. Pompeo is starring in Orphan on Hulu, so she’s taking a break from her role.

This means this season might be more experimental than others and give other characters more of a storyline. But the future of the show is still a mystery.

Zola is gifted and might become a doctor at a young age on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: This New Fan Theory on How the Show Ends Will Make You Ugly Cry

The episode “Let’s Talk About Sex” showed Meredith bringing Zola to work. She explained that Zola had another panic attack, so she was taking a break from school.

Zola left her homework to explore the hospital. Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) found her and led her to the room with puzzles and tools for doctors to practice their skills. Turns out, Zola was able to solve the cognitive puzzles that are hard even for adults.

Nick and Dr. Kai Bartley (E. R. Fightmaster) told Meredith this might mean Zola is gifted and her mental health issues could be due to her not being challenged enough. She might have to skip grades, which could mean her path to being a doctor might come faster than normal.

Meredith was shocked by the news at first. But if she does put Zola on a fast track, it’s possible fans might see her become an intern sooner than expected. It would be hard to imagine anyone taking Meredith’s place as the star of the show except for another Grey, and Zola fits that bill.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans celebrate Zola’s new story

Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh and Aniela Gumbs as Zola Gey-Shephard on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ | Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images

Fans reacted to the episode on Reddit. Many of them recognized what a big step this was for the character.

“I honestly think Nick trying to help Zola is cute,” one fan wrote.

“Same, it felt real (also, finally more screen time for Zola!!),” another person replied.

“Well Zola has been around for well over 10 seasons and this is her first actual storyline that is about her and not about Meredith,” one commenter noted.

“I hope they let her start her medical studies in the hospital! She could be like an honorary intern or something!” a fan added.

We’ll have to wait and see how Zola’s studies will change. But this gives another option for the future of the show.

RELATED: Why Some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Think Owen Should Be Forgiven