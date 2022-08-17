Grimes Wants to Get Surgery to Have Elf Ears and Vampire Teeth

For years, Canadian artist Grimes was known for her music. But in the late 2010s, the “Oblivion” singer became known for making headlines, including having children named X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl with billionaire Elon Musk. Now, Grimes is looking to make body modifications to her teeth and her ears.

Grimes is looking into surgical body modifications

In August 2022, Grimes took to her Twitter account to ask fans if they know any good plastic surgeons who would be able to modify her appearance.

“2 years ago I made an appointment with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid-30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me?” she asked.

“Also does anyone know anyone great/safe/reliable people who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities?” she said in another tweet, adding, “Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches.”

To ensure that what she was looking into was safe, she asked her followers if anyone had done ear modifications themselves. “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” she tweeted. “I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about people’s experiences!”

She then apologized for going through her thought process on social media. “Sorry if weird to discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how everyone in media hides body mods, then people feel self conscious,” she tweeted. “I’m also less interested in conventional beauty (I will keep my nose) – but moreso is there anything else that would look sick?”

2 years ago I made an appt with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do. Any face mods y’all think would look good on me? (Elf ears isn’t an option, that’s a separate quest) — ?????? (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

Elon Musk isn’t pleased with Grimes’ decision

As for what the father of her two children thinks, Elon Musk weighed in by replying to her tweet about the ear modifications. “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside,” the Tesla CEO said.

Grimes responded with her own wishes to genetically modify her ears. “This sounds like a job for CRISPR,” she tweeted. “Sad to be born just a few generations too early.”

According to MIT and Harvard’s Broad Institute, CRISPR stands for “Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats,” which are “the hallmark of a bacterial defense system that forms the basis for CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology.”

The term CRISPR, then, is used for systems “that can be programmed to target specific stretches of genetic code and to edit DNA at precise locations, as well as for other purposes, such as for new diagnostic tools.”

Also does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or la?



Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches) — ?????? (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022

She’s working on new music

In addition to changing some of her facial and body features, Grimes is also busy working on new music.

She released her fifth album Miss Anthropocene in February 2020, months before giving birth to her first child. She’s set to released her sixth album, Book 1, sometime in 2022.

