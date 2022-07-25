‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Chris Pratt Says Peter Quill Is ‘in Denial,’ Which Leaves the Guardians Vulnerable

It will be six years since the last time we saw the Guardians of the Galaxy on their own adventure by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released. Many Marvel fans are waiting to see what is going on with each character since the events of Avengers: Endgame. Chris Pratt says Star-Lord/ Peter Quill is still in denial about Gamora (Zoe Saldana), which could leave the Guardians vulnerable.

Gamora will be different in the next ‘Guardians’ movie

The Guardians are returning in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Chris Pratt as Star-Lord will reunite with Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). The Guardians will also be joined by Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. One character who many fans are curious about is Gamora.

Saldana is set to return but it won’t be the version that fans have become accustomed to. In Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin), who sacrificed her to acquire the soul stone. However, she did return in Avengers: Endgame as a past version who had not met the Guardians yet. This version is still in the galaxy somewhere and the Guardians could be looking for her.

Chris Pratt says Star-Lord is dealing with the loss of Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Chris Pratt recently attended 2022 San Diego Comic Con to preview Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the Marvel Studios panel. In an interview with Variety at SDCC, Pratt teases Star-Lord’s emotional state at the beginning of the film and he says it could leave the rest of the team vulnerable.

“Well, Quill is obviously devastated,” Pratt said. “The love of his life, Gamora, does not know who he is. She’s a different person than he came to know and love and he’s reeling about that. He’s just dealing with the emotion of that and in denial and kind of not really capable of functioning well. That’s where we find him and he’s coping with that through the course of this film and it leaves the Guardians vulnerable. He spends most of the movie trying to make up for his lack of presence and, you know, a good frame of mind with the emotional, sort of, state he’s in.”

The exclusive trailer shown at Comic Con for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is described as being very emotional and many of the cast members said they got choked up backstage watching it. So, we can expect an emotional ride in James Gunn’s latest adventure.

What is Pratt doing next?

Reminded once again in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, that we have the best fans in the world. May 5, 2023 get ready for the best @Marvel film to date. @Guardians pic.twitter.com/jnQgluMpm8 — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 25, 2022

Chris Pratt is having a massive summer with box office smashes including Jurassic World Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video. Pratt’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be coming to a close soon and the actor isn’t sure what’s next. However, he wants to keep working with interesting filmmakers.

“I don’t know, I really don’t,” the actor shares. “I hope to continue to work with really great filmmakers. Working with James Gunn has been incredible. I’m working with great storytellers and being as much of a collaborator as I can in the process. I hope to continue to do that as long as you guys will let me, I’ll keep doing it.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

