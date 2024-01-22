Gwen Stefani had a difficult time after divorcing her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. But the break-up helped the singer get over a creative hurdle.

Gwen Stefani wanted to make something special after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Stefani and Rossdale’s divorce may have come as a shock to many. The two stars enjoyed a 13-year-long marriage before officially parting ways in 2016. The pair dated each other even longer than that, first linking up in 1995 before dating.

The reason for the divorce has remained under-wraps, although there’s been unconfirmed speculation of an affair. Stefani asserted that only those closest to her know about the true details.

“Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told. Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture,” she told Cosmopolitan back in 2016.

As is the case with most divorces, Stefani admitted she had difficulty coping with the sudden change in her life. So much so that she just wanted to cry in bed all day. But when Stefani went to record music, she discovered her break-up with Rossdale had a beneficial side-effect. The artist was having trouble tapping into her creativity for quite some time. The divorce helped remedy the problem.

“Especially with success or with art, you can get blocked,” she once told Elvis Duran and the Morning Show (via Entertainment Weekly). “I think that with everything that had gone down in my life in the last five years, I got blocked! I got really insecure about it and even during the solo period I was so scared to go in with someone.”

It helped that Stefani was determined to channel her heartache through her work.

“I went to the studio and I was just convinced that I had to make something out of this,” Stefani said. “There’s no way, I’m not going to go online and waste my time, I’m going to do something creative.”

Gwen Stefani felt sick looking back at some of her music because of Gavin Rossdale

Even far before their divorce, Stefani was using her work to open up about her marriage. When looking back on her music, Stefani saw warning signs spread all throughout her songs in hindsight.

“All you have to do is listen to every single song I’ve ever written and it’s all there. It’s an ongoing theme that I’ve had for a long time,” she said.

Speaking on The Tommy Green Show (via People), Stefani further opened up that revisiting some of those songs was often a terrible experience.

“Because of my situation right now, which we all know what I’m talking about, I feel like I go back and listen to a lot of that stuff and I’m, like, I get sick,” she said. “You look at the songs and go, ‘That was a red flag. That was a moment where I was feeling just as bad as I feel today, and why did I keep it up?'”

Gwen Stefani’s divorce resulted in a song with Blake Shelton

Rossdale is an artist himself, best known as the lead singer for the British band Bush. But he never collaborated on a record with Stefanie. On the flip side, it didn’t take long for her and her current husband Blake Shelton to do a song together. Shelton also came out of a long marriage with ex-wife Miranda Lambert. When Shelton and Stefani hooked up for a record, the two bonded over their heartache.

“We were both having trust issues, as you would if you were us,” Stefani said. “It was like, ‘I have so many problems. How can I now be getting into another potentially huge problem? What am I doing?’ Blake wrote the song and sent it to me. He was like, ‘Help me finish it.’ I wrote a verse and sent it to him, but he was gone because he doesn’t live in L.A. He didn’t have Wi-Fi, so he wasn’t answering me back! As soon as he came back to town, he brought his guitar over. We were like, ‘We wrote a song together! This is crazy!’”