Gwendlyn Brown hasn't explained why she skipped her mother's wedding over the weekend, but we have three theories about why she avoided Christine's wedding.

Mykelti Brown took to Patreon to dish on her mother, Christine Brown’s big day. Over the weekend, Christine Brown and David Woolley officially tied the knot in a wedding ceremony attended by more than 300 guests. Mykelti, Christine Brown’s second oldest daughter, revealed that her younger sister, Gwendlyn Brown, did not participate in the Moab, Utah event. So, why was Gwen a no-show at her mother’s wedding? We have some theories, and so do Sister Wives fans.

Theory #1: ‘Sister Wives’ fans suspect Gwendlyn Brown skipped Christine and David’s wedding because of her brother

While none of the Browns have shared exactly why Gwendlyn didn’t attend the big event, several theories about her absence have emerged. Several Redditors think Gwen was a no-show at Christine and David’s wedding because Paedon Brown had a large role in the ceremony. Paedon, along with his grandfather, walked Christine down the aisle.

The Brown family all together | TLC/YouTube

Gwendlyn, Christine and Kody’s fourth child has spoken at length about her desire to never be in a room with her brother, Paedon Brown, again. Gwen has stated, in several videos, she is working through those feelings in therapy. She appears to have skipped several family events where Paedon was present; Christine and David’s wedding may be another one of those events.

Interestingly, though, Gwendlyn did show up for the wedding of Logan Brown and Michelle Petty in October 2022. Paedon also attended that event, but he did not have a front-and-center role in it.

Theory #2: Gwendlyn is avoiding other Brown family members

While Gwen has only been outspoken about negative feelings regarding Paedon Brown, it’s plausible that she skipped out on the event to avoid other family members, including extended family members. Gwen might have issues with two of her half-sisters. Maddie Brush, Janelle and Kody’s oldest daughter, and Savanah Brown, the couple’s youngest daughter, both popped up at Christine’s wedding. They, however, were suspiciously absent from Gwen’s July nuptials.

Janelle insisted that the trip was too expensive for Maddie and that Savanah was visiting her older sister when the event happened, but Sister Wives fans suspect there might be more to it. So far, Gwen’s wedding is the only major event Maddie has failed to fly home to attend. She was at Logan’s October 2022 wedding, as well.

It’s equally possible that Gwen skipped Christine and David’s wedding because she didn’t want to celebrate Christine and David. Gwen’s Sister Wives commentary has changed over time, and she seems to have more negative things to say about her mother than ever before. There could be a rift we don’t know about. Gwen hasn’t spoken of any sort of estrangement, but it’s always possible.

Theory #3: The college student skipped the nuptials because she was sick

Mykelti Padron insists she didn’t know why Gwendlyn opted to skip their mother’s wedding, which has led some family followers to suspect the decision was a last-minute one. It’s entirely possible that Gwen missed the nuptials for a completely mundane reason, like she was sick or had an emergency.

Mykelti Padron stars in TLC’s ‘Sister Wives.’

While it’s possible she skipped the wedding for a benign reason, one would think Gwen would have filled her siblings in on why she wasn’t at the occasion by now. Since Mykelti insists she was shocked by her sister’s absence, it seems like no one has communicated with Gwen since the wedding. That doesn’t bode well for family relations.