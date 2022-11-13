Gwendlyn Brown Says Religion Made Christine Brown a ‘Nervous, Insecure Person’

Gwendlyn Brown, one of Christine and Kody Brown’s children, is opening up about life inside the reality TV family. Like her brother, Paedon Brown, Gwen is using social media platforms to share what it was like growing up on TV. She is also offering Sister Wives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Brown family dynamic. In a recent Patreon post, Gwen discussed Brown’s religion. She noted that leaving Mormonism wasn’t a choice for her because she was so young, but stated she wanted no part of it as an adult because of what it did to her mother.

The Brown family was excommunicated from their church

Kody Brown initially pitched Sister Wives as a documentary series that would positively represent polygamy. If that was his actual intention, he failed. If anything, Sister Wives has highlighted the practice’s power imbalance. The series has brought about a ton of change for the Brown family; it reportedly led to their split from the Apostolic United Brethren, the religious sect they initially belonged to.

According to Radar Online, the Brown family was officially excommunicated from their church in 2015, around the time Kody divorced his first wife to legally marry his fourth wife. Around the same time, Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, was involved in a catfishing scandal. More recently, Christine Brown admitted that she didn’t feel compelled to seek a spiritual divorce from Kody because it had been years since she was a church member. Gwendlyn Brown has recently suggested that Browns were kicked out of the church years earlier than that.

Gwendlyn Brown said she didn’t really have a choice about religion

Leaving the church behind wasn’t really a choice for Gwendlyn Brown. The 21-year-old college student sat down to answer fan questions on her Patreon account. One fan asked how the reality TV star felt about choosing to leave the family’s religious roots behind.

Gwen told fans she had no choice, as the family was excommunicated from the church when she was eight. While the Browns haven’t spoken much about their split from the church, the timelines associated with it vary. According to some sources, the family was asked to leave the church after Kody divorced Meri Brown to marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Other sources suggest the family split with the church when they left Utah and moved to Las Vegas. Sister Wives was the catalyst for the split, regardless, according to several sources.

Gwen is the 11th of Kody’s 18 children. She is the fourth of Christine’s six kids. The timeline Gwen offers seemingly confirms that Kody Brown and his four wives left the church when the family moved from Lehi, Utah, to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star said the religion made her mother a ‘nervous, insecure person’

Gwendlyn Brown didn’t delve into her own religious beliefs during her Patreon Q&A post. Still, she did note that she didn’t want to be involved in the Brown family’s religion because of what it did to her mother. Gwen said that the faith made her mother a “nervous, insecure person.” She did not elaborate further.

Fans have long suspected that Christine wrestled with her feeling of being unsatisfied in her marriage because of her previous religious beliefs. Since opting to leave Kody Brown, she has blossomed. Sister Wives fans note that she appears happier, healthier, and far more confident than she did while married.