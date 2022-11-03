‘Gyeongseong Creature’: Netflix Confirms K-Drama Is Getting a Season 2 – Ahead of Season 1 Premiere

Netflix has had a history of approving new installments of popular series before their grand premiere. But when it comes to K-dramas, fans often have to hold their breath at the possibility of a second season. Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee’s anticipated K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature, breaks the mold as it is confirmed to develop a second season, while the first season will be in 2023.

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee star in the thriller K-drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ | via Getty Images

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 2 will begin filming in 2023

According to Soompi, the upcoming thriller period K-drama is scheduled to start production next year. “Gyeongsang Creature 2 is being produced. The filming schedule has not yet been decided,” commented Netflix in response to the reports.

The news is a bit of a surprise to fans as no K-drama has ever been approved for a second season ahead of the first season premiere. Gyeongseong Creature K-drama is scheduled to premiere in 2023 but has no set release date yet. For years, K-dramas have often stuck to set guidelines, usually meaning one season. But since its global fame and the Hallyu wave, production companies are more open to developing continuing storylines and second seasons.

Many Netflix K-dramas are in the works of developing second seasons, like the Hong Sisters’ Alchemy of Souls, The Uncanny Counter Season 2, and Squid Game. Song Kang’s popular drama Sweet Home is officially reported to release a second and third season.

‘Gyeongsang Creature’ is a thriller K-drama full of mystery and missing persons

The Netflix K-drama is set in the Spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong, during Japanese rule over Korea. Gyeongseong is the old name for Seoul, the capital city of South Korea. Park stars as Jang Tae-sang. The wealthy character is cunning, clever, and well-known for his good looks. He is famous thanks to his quick thinking and for being a reliable source of information. But he soon meets Yoon Chae-ok (Han) and reevaluates his life as they get involved in a mystery.

Chae-ok is not a typical young woman. She is famous as a todugun, a person who finds missing people. As a child, she learned to survive as she followed her father through China. Growing up, she became an expert in using knives, machinery, and weaponry. But her story has a mystery when her mother disappeared 10 years ago.

Wanting to find answers to her disappearance, Chae-ok arrives in Gyeongseong and meets Tae-sang. Together they fall into a web of mystery and missing persons cases. They soon face a startling reality.

Who stars in the Netflix K-drama?

Part of the reason K-drama fans are so eager to see Gyeongseong Creature is because of its two leading actors. Park and Han are two of Korea’s top A-list actors. Regarding K-drama royalty, Park starred in the infamous office romance drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. He also started in She Was Pretty, Hwarang, and the age-gap romance A Witch’s Love. The actor also gained fame for his leading role in Itaewon Class.

Fans are also fans of his big-screen roles like Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury. In 2019, he also had a guest role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. While Han started her career in 2017, she has already made a name for herself. She starred in 100 Days My Prince and Abyss before gaining recognition for her role in The World of the Married.

The actor then gained global fame for starring in two Netflix K-dramas. She starred alongside Song Kang in the mature drama Nevertheless. Soon after, she took on a darker role in the revenge thriller My Name. Alongside Park Hyung-sik, she starred in the limited Disnye+ K-drama, Soundtrack #1.

The Gyeongseong Creature K-drama will also star Marvel actor Claudia Kim as Maeda, Kim Hae-sook as Nawol-daek, and Jo Han-chul as Yoon Joong-Won. Squid Game and Little Women actor Wi Ha-joon has been cast as Kwon Joon-taek.

