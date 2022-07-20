‘Hairspray’ Cut 1 Scene That Condemned Police Racism

Based on the movie (and subsequent musical) of the same name, 2007’s Hairspray (2007) is one of those films that continues to challenge inequalities in our modern society. Set in the 1960s, Hairspray forces the audience to consider the issues of the time, drawing parallels to how they remain relatable today. While many moments sparked intrigue and discussion, there was a deleted scene that could have made it even more impactful.

‘Hairspray’ deals with more than one social injustice

According to The Odyssey Online, Hairspray “easily aligns with the conflict theory that focuses on how society is divided, inequalities, and the need for social change.” The first inequality centers around the main character, Tracy Turnblad. When trying out for The Corny Collins Show, she faces opposition and body shaming due to her size.

Additionally, racial inequality is front and center, highlighting the segregation of the time. As “The Nicest Kids in Town” highlights, the show-within-the-film is focused on white teenagers — “and once a month we have our ‘Negro Day!'” As someone considered “different,” Tracy connects with the Black dancers. Recognizing their talent and the lack of support they receive from the show, she becomes outspoken and takes action to fight for equal opportunity for her friends.

The film shows other aspects of this via Penny Pingleton, Tracy’s best friend. She and Seaweed’s romance highlights the controversy surrounding interracial dating at the time.

At the end of the film, Little Inez, Seaweed’s sister, competes in the Miss Teenage Hairspray competition. Winning the title earns her position as Lead Dancer on The Corny Collins Show. A program once segregated became integrated in one night.

A deleted scene deals with police racism

In Hairspray, there is a scene where many Black citizens start a peaceful protest march against all the inequalities they face. Tracy marches alongside her friends in solidarity. This scene could have been much more impactful if one particular part had made the final cut.

According to Ms. Mojo, Tracy’s mom, Edna (played by John Travolta), goes to pick up Tracy from the march. She sees her Black friends being arrested and put into a police van while being told to shut up. Edna says, “Why do you call me ma’am and tell them to shut up? I think you owe them an apology,” to one of the police officers. The officer continues to treat Edna with respect, but she insists that he apologize. Edna is then arrested because she refuses to back down. Her friends cheer for her and her act of solidarity.

The lead actor loves the message of ‘Hairspray’

(L-R): Singers and actors Zac Efron, Elijah Kelly, James Marsden, Queen Latifah and Nikki Blonsky of “Hairspray” perform onstage during the NBC “Today Show” concert series at Rockefeller Center on July 20, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Nikki Blonsky blasted to fame thanks to her role in Hairspray as Tracy Turnblad. She continues to share the same joy and positivity that she displayed through the film through her acting and singing and on social media. She also hosts a podcast called Nikki Nights.

Blonsky spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about her experience filming Hairspray. “You know, I think Hairspray is a movie that just makes people feel good,” she said. “But also it teaches, you know, there is a serious message behind it. But it is delivered in a way that people welcome.”

